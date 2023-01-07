Bleach: TYBW episode 14 - Potential release date and what to expect

Bleach: TYBW episode 14 is set to release sometime in July, 2023. Following the final episode of the series’ first part, fans were unfortunately alerted to the delayed release window of the series’ second part. While cours are typically separated by just three months, fans will have to wait more than six months for the first episode of the second part.

Even more unfortunate is that no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach: TYBW episode 14 is available as of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected, it’s still upsetting that fans have almost nothing to go off of in terms of the upcoming part’s story. A brief trailer was released, but it seems to focus on building hype for the second part rather than revealing plot info.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach: TYBW episode 14 and speculates on what to expect in the episode.

Bleach: TYBW episode 14 likely to see Ichigo training with his new Zanpakuto before reengaging any Sternritter

Release date and time, where to read

🅿️EAK FICTION | (1k Arc!) @huddifa 🤧🤧 ☹️☹️: Me having to wait 7 more months for Bleach Tybw Cour 2🤧🤧☹️☹️: Me having to wait 7 more months for Bleach Tybw Cour 2 😣😣😖😖😖😖🤧🤧😢☹️☹️: https://t.co/AzlWescctl

Bleach: TYBW episode 14’s Japanese release window is currently slated for sometime in July, 2023. While unfortunately ambiguous, the adaptation team behind the series has yet to reveal any information that hints at a more specific release date. However, fans can expect this to be revealed in the coming months.

There has also been no specified news on where the second part will be released for both domestic Japanese viewers and international audiences. However, it’s likely that the second part will follow a similar release method as the first part. This means Japanese audiences first see the episode broadcast on local TV before it’s made available on Hulu for United States audiences and Disney+ for international viewers.

While no dates can be provided, fans can likely expect the episode to be released at the following times on the actual day of release:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am PDT

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am EDT

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST

European Standard Time: 5 pm CEST

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm PHT

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST

Australia Standard Time: 12:30 am ACST

Part 1 recap

The first part of the series saw Ichigo Kurosaki and friends become involved in the centuries-old conflict between the Quincies and the Soul Reapers. This began when Ichigo was asked to liberate Hueco Mundo from Quincy rule by Nelliel tu Odelschwanck. This eventually led to Ichigo going to the Soul Society, where he confronted Yhwach and awakened his Quincy powers.

However, he was unable to do so before Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto was killed, and Byakuya Kuchiki and several others were defeated with their Bankai stolen. Ichigo’s Bankai was also broken, resulting in the introduction of Squad Zero, which served the purpose of seeing Ichigo, Renji Abarai, Rukia Kuchiki, and Byakuya healed from their battles.

Renji and Ichigo also needed to repair their Zanpakuto, which were broken in their fights against the Sternritter. This required Ichigo to learn about his origins, which then allowed him to claim an asauchi (a blank Zanpakuto) for himself so it could be forged into his true Zanpakuto. Shortly after this was achieved, the series’ first part ended, setting up an exciting start to Bleach: TYBW episode 14.

What to expect

黒 Soul🌻 世界CW:Slime @sakasamaszn



Kubo: The second Cour has a new battle that is not in the original (TYBW manga)



Who do y’all think it is? Or who do you want to see fighting?? BLEACH TYBW COUR 2 INTERVIEWKubo: The second Cour has a new battle that is not in the original (TYBW manga)Who do y’all think it is? Or who do you want to see fighting?? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BLEACH TYBW COUR 2 INTERVIEW‼️Kubo: The second Cour has a new battle that is not in the original (TYBW manga) Who do y’all think it is? Or who do you want to see fighting?? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ytLgSKLS9V

Note: The information in this section is speculation.

Likewise, Bleach: TYBW episode 14 will likely resume with a focus on Ichigo learning about and training with his new Zanpakuto and Bankai. Fans will also likely see an update on the other three Soul Reapers taken by Squad Zero along with Ichigo. A focus on Renji is expected since he was progressing through his recovery at a similar rate as Ichigo.

Based on the preview trailer released shortly after the first part’s conclusion, the second part will focus primarily on Ichigo and Uryu Ishida having picked opposite sides in the conflict. While Ichigo is obviously aligned with the Soul Reapers, Uryu has chosen to stay true to his heritage and side with Yhwach and the Quincies.

Bleach: TYBW episode 14 may see the two friends discuss their choices, but this will likely come later in the season. Likewise, fans can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the fallout from the series’ first part.

Follow along for more Bleach: TYBW episode 14 and part 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

