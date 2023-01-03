Bleach TYBW: Uryu Ishida family tree, explained

Bleach TYBW anime sheds more light on the Ishida family, whose members play a significant role in the latter part of the series.

Needless to say, the Ishida family never had it easy, since they are always destined to suffer in some way. They are members of the Quincy race, granting them access to rare combat techniques and spiritual awareness. However, for one reason or another, most of them have met an unfortunate end.

The Bleach TYBW anime goes into greater detail regarding Quincies. It also casts a spotlight on Uryu Ishida and his family members. Here's a look at their entire family tree. While some of them lacked screen time before the Bleach TYBW anime, they certainly served their purpose in the plot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

An explanation of the Ishida family tree and why they are important in Bleach TYBW

Uryu Ishida, the son

Uryu is the most notable member of his family tree in the Bleach TYBW anime. He is a comically serious high schooler who lives in Karakura Town. With a special talent for archery, he also has a firm belief in justice.

At the start of the series, Uryu believed that he was among the last members of the Quincy race, although this wasn't the case. He also detested Soul Reapers, blaming them for his grandfather's death.

Uryu even started a rivalry with Ichigo Kurosaki after he developed Soul Reaper powers, although he would later become friends with him. With that said, Uryu is currently a member of the Wandenreich, a powerful Quincy empire and sworn enemies of the Soul Reapers in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Ryuken Ishida, the father

Ryuken is a hospital director in Karakura Town and takes great pride in his work. He also calls himself "The Last Quincy," long before this was disproven in the Bleach TYBW anime. Technically speaking, he is only correct in the sense that he carries pure blood, as opposed to a mixed heritage.

He is currently Uryu's only living relative in the Ishida family. However, their relationship is best described as estranged. He can be cold and calculating, and his disposition has only been made worse after Yhwach killed his wife.

Ryuken didn't want Uryu to develop his Quincy powers in the first place, long before the Bleach TYBW anime. He even declared his intention to let the clan die out eventually. Nonetheless, after Uryu lost those abilities in the Soul Society arc, Ryuken agreed to restore them in the Arrancar arc.

Kanae Katagiri, the mother (deceased)

Kanae has known Ryuken ever since they were children. The Bleach TYBW anime reveals that she was a subservient maid who deeply cared for him. Ryuken intended to wed Masaki Kurosaki since they were pure-blood Quincies, but he eventually settled for Kanae instead.

Several years before the start of the storyline, Kanae and Masaki were killed when Yhwach used the Auswählen to restore his powers. By doing so, he stripped Kanae of her life force. Ryuken would never forgive the Quincy Emperor for what he did on that fateful day.

Uryu and Ichigo have quite a lot in common despite their different backgrounds. They both lost their mothers at a very early age. Yhwach played an instrumental role in their upbringing, all without them knowing it.

Soken Ishida, the grandfather (deceased)

DBZimran @DBZimran Where was Soken Ishida during the 'Everything But The Rain' flashback? Missed opportunity if you ask me, because I really would have loved to see him contrasted against Ryuken's strict mother. Where was Soken Ishida during the 'Everything But The Rain' flashback? Missed opportunity if you ask me, because I really would have loved to see him contrasted against Ryuken's strict mother. https://t.co/cBPSft1uTa

Soken is a tragic figure whose death heavily impacted Uryu. He is long dead by the events of the Bleach TYBW anime. Soken died when a bunch of Hollows attacked him. The Soul Reapers failed to rescue him in time, resulting in Uryu holding a grudge against them.

Unfortunately, his soul was used for research by Mayuri Kurotsuchi, who orchestrated the events as he could experiment on Soken. Uryu only found out when he fought the Gotei 13 captain in the Soul Society arc.

There's a good reason why Uryu greatly admired his grandfather. Soken was a kind old man who didn't have any hatred in his heart. In fact, he even advocated for the Quincy to get along with the Soul Reapers. Sadly, this doesn't seem possible in the Bleach TYBW anime, given the ongoing conflict.

Izumi Ishida, the grandmother (deceased)

Izumi is Uryu's grandmother on his father's side. She arguably gets the least amount of focus in the Bleach TYBW anime. Izumi is a strict woman who values her family. Back in the day, it was her intention to keep the Ishida family's bloodline as pure as possible.

She fully supported a potentially arranged marriage between Ryuken and Masaki. Of course, this never ended up working out. Ryuken would later marry his own maid of mixed heritage, while Masaki would end up with Isshin Shiba.

Izumi was deeply upset when Ryuken risked his life to save Masaki after she was infected by a Hollow. Keep in mind that Hollows are extremely poisonous to Quincies in the Bleach TYBW anime. Beyond a brief flashback appearance, Izumi is never seen again in the story.

