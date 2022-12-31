How Bleach flips the most classic shonen anime trope on its head

Tite Kubo’s Bleach marks all the checkboxes of a traditional shonen manga. MC starts off as an underpowered individual but grows rapidly throughout the series. Check. MC gains significant power-ups as the story progresses. Check. MC has a typical, brooding rival. Check. MC’s father is alive. Che—wait, what?

Yes, you read that right. Bleach is one of the few shonen anime which takes a traditional trope and flips it. Unlike Dragon Ball’s Goku or One Piece’s Luffy, Ichigo’s father, Isshin Kurosaki, is very much alive and kicking throughout the series. He plays a significant role in shaping Ichigo and taking care of his younger sisters, Yuzu and Karin.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

What is the missing parent shonen anime trope which Bleach breaks?

Many anime characters had one or both of their parents disappear throughout their respective episodes. This can occur for various reasons, and as a result, it can have varying repercussions on the characters. A closer examination of how or why it occurs and what effect it has on the plot will be necessary to comprehend why this is such a typical tendency in anime.

Most anime characters lose their parents through a tragic incident. It won’t mean much to the protagonist if it occurs when they are too young to recall. If they do recall, it’s usually a horrifying event that turns them inside out. How the characters perceive and react to parental mortality can be significantly altered by this crucial circumstance.

A protagonist’s motivations may be altered if they lose one or both of their parents. This frequently takes the form of an intense desire to catch the perpetrator, usually as an act of retaliation.

Isshin Kurosaki’s background in Bleach

Isshin, Urahara, and Yoruichi face off against Aizen (Image via Shueisha)

Born into the Shiba Clan, one of the five (now four) noble clans in the Bleach universe, Isshin Kurosaki was originally Squad 10’s Captain, now being led by Toshiro, his then Tenth Seat. Isshin initially arrived in Karakura town seeking a specific Hollow which had been on a rampage nearby.

He eventually locates it and engages in a battle with it but is attacked by the treacherous Aizen, Gin, and Tousen. Luckily for him, a female Quincy by the name of Masaki Kurosaki enters the battle and saves him, successfully killing the Hollow. Unbeknownst to both at the time, the Hollow’s essence is transferred into Masaki, slowly beginning to Hollowfy her.

Isshin clashes against White (Image via Shueisha)

With the help of Urahara, Isshin transfers his spiritual energy to her to halt the process. He is forced to flee Soul Society because Soul Reapers are not allowed to share their energy with humans, especially Quincies. Despite the incident, Isshin grows fond of Masaki, and the two end up getting married, with Isshin settling down in the Human World.

Why is Isshin’s presence important in Bleach?

Hoenheim and Ging (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it is known that in anime, especially those of the shonen category, the MC’s parents are dead, perhaps it turns out worse when the parents, while alive or upon returning, set a bad example for their child.

A classic example would be Hunter X Hunter’s Ging Freecss or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s Van Hoenheim. Both the former and the latter disappear much before the events of the series are set in motion, leaving their children behind.

Bleach’s Isshin Kurosaki is perhaps the only existing father in a shonen anime who has been perceived positively. Yes, he has a rather wacky sense of humor at the beginning and seems completely oblivious to the happenings of the series. Yet, when the truth is finally revealed, the entire fandom realizes that Isshin is a true family man who would choose his family over his duties as a Soul Reaper any day.

Isshin and Masaki (Image via Shueisha)

Throughout Bleach, Isshin has consistently been watching over Ichigo ever since Rukia Kuchiki entered into the equation. Through regular updates of his progress in the Shinigami arts from Urahara, Isshin watches as Ichigo grows into a strong and independent Soul Reper.

It is Isshin who assists Ichigo in learning his Zanpakuto’s secret technique, the Final Getsuga Tenshou, thus helping Ichigo in ridding Aizen’s tyranny.

Isshin hides the truth about Masaki and only reveals it to Ichigo during the events of the Thousand Year Blood War arc. He does so upon realizing the inner turmoil within Ichigo and reveals his own origins as well as Masaki’s. Upon doing so, Ichigo finally understands the true nature of his Zanpakuto and his own self.

Final thoughts

Isshin Kurosaki sets a fine example for all shonen fathers. Not only does Bleach successfully turn this trope inside-out, but in doing so, it sets up a character that all fans have come to love and adore. He is goofy, kind, and selfless, and his presence makes Ichigo stand apart from his shonen peers in many fundamental ways.

