Bleach TYBW: Who are Ichigo's parents?

In Bleach TYBW episode 7, Yhwach said something that completely surprised Ichigo. The former said that a Quilge Jail is meant to restrain enemies, not a Quincy. Earlier in the episode, Ichigo unconsciously used Blut Vene, an advanced form of defensive technique specific to Quincys. However, at the end of the episode, Yhwach addressed him as his son.

This became an interesting point of observation as it immediately raised questions about Ichigo's family history. Ichigo's parents, Masaki and Isshin, both had secret lives, and the revelation of their secret identities had surprised their son. Continue reading to find out the real identity of Ichigo's parents.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Bleach series.

Bleach TYBW reveals that Ichigo is half Quincy and half Shinigami

Ichigo's father

Isshin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshin Kurosaki is an ordinary doctor who runs his own clinic in Karakura town for the majority of the Bleach series. He is also an adoring father to Ichigo, Karin, and Yuzu. Despite his apparent ignorance of his son's adventures, Isshin is a noble from the Shiba clan.

However, the biggest shock came when it was revealed that he used to be a Shinigami long before Ichigo was born. In fact, Isshin was a former Captain of the 10th Division. After an incident involving Masaki Kurosaki, he lost his Shinigami powers and was exiled from Soul Society. Following this, he lived as a human. However, he gradually regained his powers later in the series.

Ichigo's mother

Masaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As revealed throughout the series, Ichigo was deeply affected by the death of his mother, Masaki Kurosaki. Through flashbacks, viewers come to know that the protagonist was only a nine-year-old when his mother died at the hands of the Hollow Grand Fisher while attempting to protect him.

Masaki was later shown to be a pure-blood Quincy in the Bleach TYBW arc. She had been living with the Ishida family since her parents' deaths and was set to marry Ryuken Ishida. Once Masaki was attacked and bitten by a Hollow, following which Isshin gave up his Shinigami powers without hesitation to save her after she developed a Hollow Hole. Later, the two got married.

In the manga, it was also revealed that Yhwach took away her powers because he thought she was unworthy of being a Quincy, which is also the reason why she could not defend herself against Grand Fisher. Moreover, this prompts Yhwach to claim in Bleach TYBW episode 7 that Ichigo knows nothing about himself or his mother.

Is Yhwach Ichigo's father?

Yhwach, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The answer to whether Yhwach is Ichigo's father is more complicated than a simple yes or no. In Bleach TYBW episode 7, Yhwach refers to the orange-haired Shinigami as his son because the two are related in a way. Yhwach is the father of all Quincys, including Ichigo's, who is half Quincy through his mother. By that logic, if all Quincys have Yhwach's blood running through their body, this would mean Ichigo also has the father of Quincy's blood flowing through his veins.

While it is safe to say that Isshin and Masaki are Ichigo's biological parents, Yhwach regards the former as the protagonist's surrogate father. Moreover, he asserts that he is Ichigo's true father and source of power.

It is to be noted that Ichigo was born a Quincy because his mother was a Quincy while Isshin was still a human. His mother also inherited the Hollow abilities after being bitten by one. On the other hand, his Shinigami abilities do not come from his father but are a gift from Rukia, making him a Substitute Shinigami. This, hopefully, explains Ichigo's muddled parental lineage, which was only partially addressed in Bleach TYBW episode 7.

Poll : 0 votes