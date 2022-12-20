Bleach TYBW episode 11 has Twitter go crazy for Ichigo’s mother

Bleach TYBW episode 11, titled Everything but the Rain, has a lot of viewers talking about Masaki Kurosaki on social media.

Ichigo's mother was a loving person who sacrificed her own life many years ago. Her death at the hands of the Grand Fisher greatly affected her family. However, it turns out that Masaki still had a role to play long after these events took place. She was heavily featured in a flashback sequence for Bleach TYBW episode 11.

Twitter users had every reason to react with excitement. Not only did Masaki get a fun action sequence in Bleach TYBW episode 11, she also dropped a heavy lore bomb with regard to Ichigo's very existence. Based on social media reactions, Studio Pierrot did not disappoint fans with the eventful episode.

"Masaki is a queen": Twitter users express their excitement about Bleach TYBW episode 11

Masaki was definitely not somebody to mess with in Bleach TYBW episode 11. Shortly after the episode aired in Japan, many Twitter users shared posts about their newfound love for Ichigo's mother. Here are some of the more notable reactions from the most recent episode:

Many fans were particularly impressed with Studio Pierrot's work and shared multiple screenshots from the episode. For several manga readers, it's hard to believe that Masaki would ever be animated in this form. At the very least, anime-only viewers can finally share their experiences with manga readers.

Ichigo learned that Masaki was born a Quincy

After failing a test from Oetsu Nimaiya, Ichigo Kurosaki returned to the Human World, only to run into his father Isshin, and finally get some answers about his past.

It turns out that Masaki was born a Quincy. Ichigo wasn't aware of this fact until Isshin told him. Bleach TYBW episode 11 details the relationship between the father and mother through a series of flashbacks.

At some point in the past, Isshin was heavily injured in a fight with a Hollow. Masaki came to his aid, demonstrating skilled archery with her powerful Quincy technique, Heilig Bogen. She even got to fire off several Heilig Pfeils at the Hollow in Bleach TYBW episode 11.

Masaki plays a huge role in the series. The fact that she is a Quincy is a major plot twist for longtime fans. Tite Kubo has been hinting at this revelation ever since Ichigo's encounter with Sosuke Aizen in the Fake Karakura Town arc.

Right before the villain could explain Ichigo's true heritage, Isshin made a timely interruption and cut off his sentence. Of course, Ichigo being a Quincy wouldn't have been relevant at the time, but it certainly is now in a war arc centered around them. Masaki is practically a walking spoiler in that regard.

Twitter users have been waiting for her to show up in the anime ever since the revival was first announced a few years ago. Needless to say, Masaki definitely lived up to the hyped based on social media reactions.

