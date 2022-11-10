Every powerful ability of Quilge Opie in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

As Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War has finally kicked off, ecstatic fans of the franchise can’t wait to see how powerful the Sternritters, the primary antagonistic group for the arc, are. Since Asguiaro Ebern and Luders Friegen were Arrancar soldiers in the Wandenriech army, Quilge Opie was the first member of the Sternritters to be introduced in the second episode of the series.

Quilge Opie is one of the most powerful and proficient Sternritters in the Wandenriech army, who became the first Executive Hunting Captain of Jagdarmee or the Hunting Corps division. During his encounter with the protagonist, Ichigo, and the Fraccions, he gives a tough fight by using his Quincy abilities.

Like every other Sternritter, Quilge also possesses several dominant powers unique just to him, using which he was able to inflict fear upon his opponents.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime series.

Seven powerful abilities of Quilge Opie featured in Bleach: Thousand-Year of Blood War

1) The Jail

Quilge Opie trapped Ichigo in his The Jail technique as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Befitting the designation “J,” Yhwach, the king of the Quincies, bestowed the ability called “The Jail” to Quilge Opie, which pretty much revealed his entire personality. Even after being severely impaled by Kisuke Urahara’s undisclosed powerful attack, Quilge managed to trap Ichigo with his The Jail ability inside the Garganta void. The attack resembles Bakudo spells, as it can completely immobilize the target.

Like Hachigen Ushoda’s Hachigyou Sogai, The Jail conceals the spiritual presence of individuals trapped inside. Being the most potent ability of Quilge, the attack requires lots of reishi, which is why even a point-blank Getsuga Tenshou was unable to break it. The unique aspect of this ability is that even after the user’s death, it continues to exist instead of fading away or losing its strength.

2) Sklaverei

After activating his Vollständig, Quilge gained speed, flight, and overwhelming control over the reishi. However, Sklaverei exponentially enhanced his Vollständig tenfold by absorbing everything around him to the point where he started tearing apart beings who possessed reishi.

The literal translation of Sklarvei is Holy Slave, as the user can enslave their target by merging the target’s abilities and body with theirs entirely or partially.

By activating Sklaverei, Quilge absorbed Ayon’s body and the objects in the surroundings and acquired formidable strength and a beast-like appearance. As Quilge’s Heiligenschein (a disc-like structure above his head, which acted as a medium to gather the reishi) was broken by Ichigo’s attack, he couldn’t show the ability’s utmost potential. As the transformation was temporary, it eventually vanished after he stopped absorbing reishi.

3) Biskiel

Moon @Sharonnotamashi #BLEACH

Unexpectedly the Quilge scenes are very entertaining to watch, the anime made him so fun to follow. Quite a few scenes were cut or rushed overall sadly but I loved how his Vollstandig looked. All new Ishida scenes are more than welcome, he needs this!! Unexpectedly the Quilge scenes are very entertaining to watch, the anime made him so fun to follow. Quite a few scenes were cut or rushed overall sadly but I loved how his Vollstandig looked. All new Ishida scenes are more than welcome, he needs this!! #BLEACH Unexpectedly the Quilge scenes are very entertaining to watch, the anime made him so fun to follow. Quite a few scenes were cut or rushed overall sadly but I loved how his Vollstandig looked. All new Ishida scenes are more than welcome, he needs this!! https://t.co/YrqsczJLSX

In Bleach, every Sternritter possesses the Vollständig technique, an updated and evolved form of Letzt Steele. Quilge Opie’s Vollständig is called Biskiel, which translates to “Justice of God.”

Upon activating this ability by using his Leiden Hant (Quincy glove) as a catalyst, Quilge Opie gained a remarkable transformation in which he got a pair of reishi-infused wings, gauntlets on both wrists, boots, and a sword.

After this transformation, Quilge’s speed and strength increased significantly, and he absorbed reishi from everything around his radius, even from Orihime’s Santen Kisshun. Without activating his Vollständig, Quilge couldn’t be able to use Sklaverei.

4) Heilig Pfeil

Quilge turns his sword into a makeshift Heilig Bogen to shoot Heilig Pfeil, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Almost every Bleach fan is aware of Heilig Pfeil, as it was the most common attacking technique used by Ishida Uryu in the first half of Bleach. Utilizing this ability, a Quincy can fire reishi-infused arrows at their targets. A user can’t fire Heilig Pfeil without a medium, which is why Ishida has to manifest Heilig Bogen (Holy Bow) following the ancient Quincy tradition.

However, Quilge, being part of the new generation of Quincy, can fire Heilig Pfeil by materializing two extensions from the sword’s guard and turning it into a makeshift bow. He was able to fire up to six arrows in a perfect tandem, which upon impact, created massive destruction. Quilge’s Heilig Pfeil is far more powerful than Ishida’s, as Ichigo inferred during his fight.

5) Ransōtengai

Quilge using Ransōtengai, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ransōtengai, which literally translates to Disheveled Paradise Puppet, is a high-level technique in Bleach that only two Quincies have managed to master.

The ability first appeared in the Seireitei Infiltration arc of Bleach when Ishida fought Mayuri Kurotsuchi. After getting paralyzed by the latter’s Zanpakuto, the former used Ransōtengai to control his body like a puppet via Reishi strings.

As Quilge Opie was still alive, even after getting impaled by Urahara’s attack, to act fast, he used Ransōtengai to shoot Heilig Pfeil and simultaneously trapped Ichigo in his The Jail ability. Performing two attacks at a blinding speed with Ransōtengai showed that Quilge had excellent proficiency in this technique.

6) Blut

Quilge using Blut Veme to withstand Ichigo's Zanpakuto, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Blut is one of Quincy's unique techniques, which grants them inhuman defensive and offensive abilities during a battle. After activating Blut, reishi flow directly into the user's blood vessels to increase their defensive capacity and enhance their attacks. Quilge used two forms of the Blut - Blut Vene and Blut Arterie.

Using Blut Vene, Quilge stopped Emiliou Appaci’s Zanpakuto bare-handed, withstood Ichigo’s point-blank Getsuga Tenshou, and sustained fatal injuries he received from Ayon’s aggravated assault.

Activating Blut Arterie was the only option for Quilge, as he could barely scratch Ichigo in his Bankai form. The major flaw of this technique is that the user can’t use the two forms simultaneously, as both operate using two different reishi systems.

7) Hirenkyaku

Quilge's afterimages created by Hirenkyaku technique, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During a battle, apart from overwhelming strength and a tremendous reserve of reishi, combatants need formidable speed to counter their opponent’s attack and catch them by surprise. Like shinigami’s Shunpo and arrancar’s Sonido, Quincies in Bleach utilize the Hirenkyaku technique to move at a blinding speed by simply riding on the flow of reishi created below their feet.

Using Hirenkyaku, Quilge was able to attack Ichigo from multiple directions. The technique leaves afterimages behind the user, making it look like a real clone. After activating his Vollständig technique, Quilge’s Hirenkyaku became more dominant, giving a Shunpo expert like Ichigo a hard time keeping up with his movements.

Poll : 0 votes