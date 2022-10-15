Rukia and Orihime steal hearts in Bleach's Coca-Cola commercial

Bleach fans were already excited about the series' long-awaited comeback, and now two new posters featuring Rukia Kuchiki and Orihime Inoue with Coca-Cola bottles have been released.

Bleach and Coca-Cola recently collaborated to create a new beverage to commemorate the premiere of the new season, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The Bleach-themed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar soda has been named Soul Blast and comes in a can with Ichigo's poster. The new posters of Rukia and Orihime were recreated from Coca-Cola posters of the 70s.

The limited edition Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Bleach Soul Blast was first launched at the Atmos Shinjuku pop-up store on October 7, 2022, and was available all over Japan from October 10.

Fans are gushing over Rukia and Orihime's new poster for Bleach's Coca-Cola commercial

Twitter reaction from fans who adore the new posters

The hype surrounding the new variant of the fizzy drink has been building for quite some time since Coca-Cola Japan tweeted a video on their official Twitter account. However, no one expected new posters, particularly featuring Rukia and Orihime, to be released, given that the anime had already aired and the soft drink had already been released.

Fans have chosen to actively share their joy on Twitter by using the hashtags #Rukia and #Orihime.

Fans have been comparing the posters with the original

Some fans have searched for the original Coca-Cola advertisements used as inspiration. They've also created collages for the benefit of others.

Fan art on Twitter

It is wholesome to see fans of the series recreate the posters in their own art styles. Some have also put their own spin on it. This is the kind of love and appreciation that the franchise deserves.

Dew @Dew_Drop97 Orihime offering Ichigo a coke, Ichigo gladly accepting, Rukia in the background seeing the so-not-a-date plan work Orihime offering Ichigo a coke, Ichigo gladly accepting, Rukia in the background seeing the so-not-a-date plan work https://t.co/8IkR37QYws

Some fans with a sense of humor have sent out hilarious tweets. Twitter is a hotbed of wit and humor, so, unsurprisingly, some tweets will be aimed at tickling the funny bone.

nox ✌︎ @finalglaive it's still weird that bleach had a collab with coca cola but if that means new rukia illust i won't complain it's still weird that bleach had a collab with coca cola but if that means new rukia illust i won't complain

One fan specially used humor to express their dissatisfaction with the way Ichigo's poster looks in comparison to Rukia or Orihime's.

aseel @ily_gremlin ... and he's there look at rukia and orihime looking gorgeous omg... and he's there look at rukia and orihime looking gorgeous omg 💗💗... and he's there https://t.co/XlY9TN15a6

Victoria (ビクトリア) @senna23 damn i might buy that Rukia cocacola shirt somehow lol damn i might buy that Rukia cocacola shirt somehow lol https://t.co/7aEEO0rLLi

With assorted merchandise such as T-shirts, badges, and key chains already being sold, there has also been a demand for items featuring Rukia and Orihime posters.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is said to have 52 episodes, so we can expect to see a lot more of these posters in the future. For the time being, the second episode will air in the United States on Monday, October 17, and in Japan on Tuesday, October 18.

