10 things to expect in Bleach: TYBW part 2

With the official release of Bleach: TYBW part 2 just a few short months away, fans are excitedly beginning to discuss what to expect from the upcoming season on various social media sites. More specifically, anime-only stans are giving their guesses and hopes on what to expect from the upcoming season.

Thankfully, manga readers seem to be removing themselves from the conversation, allowing anime-only fans to let their minds run wild ahead of Bleach: TYBW part 2’s release. While not all of fans’ guesses and wishes will come true, there are a few key aspects of the production and plotline for the upcoming season which fans can count on.

Bleach: TYBW part 2 set to feature revenge for Gotei 13 Captains, Ichigo vs. Ishida, and more

1) Ichigo’s new Zanpakuto and Bankai in action

Without a doubt, Bleach: TYBW part 2 will heavily focus on showing Ichigo’s new Zanpakuto and Bankai in action. While they’ll likely be able to do everything his old versions can, there will undoubtedly be new tricks to show off, which will merit giving Ichigo a combative spotlight. Ichigo will also need to adapt to and show fans his new two-bladed fighting style.

Exactly who he will fight in the upcoming season is difficult to tell without diving into the manga for spoilers. However, based on currently available trailers and release information, a bout between Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida seems set to be one of the opening matches of the second part.

2) Return of Rukia and Byakuya

With Renji and Ichigo having healed and restored their Zanpakutos in the first part of the series, it’s incredibly likely that Rukia and Byakuya’s returns will take place early on in part 2. Considering these are some of the most beloved characters in the entire series, it only makes sense for Bleach: TYBW part 2 to rush them back onto the main stage as soon as possible.

As for what they’ll do from their returns on, that remains wholly uncertain. One would expect both Byakuya and Rukia to return to the front lines, but an issue with the former is that his spirit seemed truly broken following his defeat in the first season. Hopefully, Byakuya does indeed return to the battlefield during the upcoming season.

3) Update on Urahara and co.

Speaking of fan-favorite characters, Kisuke Urahara, Orihime Inoue, and Yasutora “Chad” Sado are still stranded in Hueco Mundo with no meaningful update on their status. While fans saw that they were safe and had seemingly joined up with a certain fan-favorite Espada, it’s unknown if and how they’ll be able to leave Hueco Mundo.

Their powers would certainly be appreciated in the fight against Yhwach’s forces, but this may not be a possibility as far as anime-only fans are aware. Hopefully, Bleach: TYBW part 2 will elaborate further on their status, what their goals and objectives are in the fight against Yhwach, and exactly who they’ve gone in league with.

4) Ichigo’s Quincy powers

While fans saw Ichigo instinctually tap in and activate his Quincy reiatsu and some of the associated abilities and powers, he still has yet to do so consciously. Now fully understanding who he is and where his origins lie, it’s likely that fans will see him training his Quincy powers in Bleach: TYBW part 2.

Although this is purely speculative, it would make sense to have Ichigo develop his skills as both a Soul Reaper and a Quincy. This is especially true considering how powerful his mother was said to be as a Quincy, with him likely inheriting some aspect of her strength as a Quincy fighter.

5) Ishida’s allegiances

As mentioned above, the trailer for Bleach: TYBW part 2 features dialog from Ichigo and Ishida, with the two even speaking about Ishida’s allegiances in the trailer. The trailer also ends with Uryu saying that he swears to eliminate someone on his pride as a Quincy, undoubtedly referring to and likely speaking directly to Ichigo when saying the line.

This is further supported by the fact that the first season ends with Ishida joining Yhwach’s ranks after learning the truth about both general Quincy and his family’s history. Unfortunately, it seems that the two former friends will indeed be forced to fight each other based on currently available promotional material.

6) Yhwach’s powers, explained

Yhwach as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While fans likely won’t get the full picture of Yhwach’s abilities and strength in Bleach: TYBW part 2, the tip of the iceberg will likely begin to show. One of the biggest questions stems from the apparent time limit on either Yhwach’s abilities and power, or possibly even that of all his forces.

Likewise, the fact that Jugram Haschwalth was essentially exclusively seen by Yhwach’s side during the first season could also play into Yhwach’s exact abilities and powers. With the Sternritter’s abilities being based on the alphabet, it’s likely that Yhwach’s are also based on a letter and subsequent word which starts with that letter.

7) Plenty of fighting

While something of an easy guess, fans can expect plenty of fighting to take place in Bleach: TYBW part 2. Several rematches are set to take place, many of them involving the Gotei 13 Captains who were handily defeated in the first season.

Beyond these exciting rematches, fans can count on the aforementioned Ichigo versus Ishida fight to be the main combative focus of the second part. Likewise, there will undoubtedly be some exciting surprise matchups anime-only fans will discover come the premiere of the second season.

8) Zaraki’s Bankai

Kenpachi Zaraki as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following Kenpachi Zaraki’s victory over Retsu Unohana, fans heard a mysterious voice calling out to Zaraki, wanting to introduce itself to him. However, fans weren’t able to hear the name of this enigmatic voice before the scene ended. Nonetheless, many fans are speculating this voice to be that of his Zanpakuto, finally calling out to him now that he’s stopped holding back.

Likewise, learning the name of his Zanpakuto in Bleach: TYBW part 2 should also lead to a scenario where Zaraki finally unlocks his Bankai. While purely speculative, it would be an incredibly exciting moment which allows the series to come full circle in regards to Zaraki’s fighting style and Zanpakuto proficiency.

9) Gotei 13 Captains show out

Following the premiere of the series’ first season, fans were particularly focused on discussing how the Gotei 13 Captains were made out to be weak by their Quincy opponents. The criticisms only ballooned following the reveal of the original Gotei 13 Captains and their ruthless victories against similar foes.

Thankfully, Bleach: TYBW part 2 will most likely put the Gotei 13 Captains in a position for success following their training shown in the final episodes of the first part. At least a majority should be able to redeem themselves with a victory over one of the lettered Sternritter.

10) More ending poems

slimeprime @SlimeFancypants Bleach TYBW anime keeping Kubo’s poems in the outro is POWERING ME THEY ARE KILLING IT SO FAR Bleach TYBW anime keeping Kubo’s poems in the outro is POWERING ME THEY ARE KILLING IT SO FAR https://t.co/63OcZgG6MV

Last but certainly not least, the beloved episode-ending poems from the first season will likely return for Bleach: TYBW part 2. The conclusive readings were a welcome addition to the series, becoming one of the most beloved aspects of production. While unconfirmed, fans can expect them to return in the upcoming second part.

