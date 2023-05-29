Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer brings back Espada nostalgia in an unexpected way

The anticipation for Bleach TYBW Part 2 has been building ever since the end of Part 1, and with the release of the new trailer, fans have been sent into a frenzy of excitement. The trailer features a familiar scene that harks back to a cherished part of the original series. Specifically, it echoes the atmospheric meeting of the Espada, Aizen's group of elite Hollows, in the earlier arcs of Bleach. The significance of this moment, and its nostalgic feeling, is causing quite a stir in the fandom.

As the trailer for Bleach TYBW Part 2 played, viewers were drawn to a specific scene: the gathering of Yhwach's Sternritters around a round table, apparently conducting a meeting. This scene has been likened to the iconic moments from the original series, where the powerful Espada conducted their meetings around a similar table in the desolate realm of Hueco Mundo.

As a result, this parallel has provoked a significant wave of nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the Espada from earlier seasons of Bleach.

Espada nostalgia in Bleach TYBW Part 2: An unexpected throwback

Undeniably, the scene depicted in the Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer evoked a profound sense of déjà vu among dedicated fans, as they were reminded of the prominent resemblance between the Sternritter and Espada meetings. This visual parallel wasn't a simple coincidence but an intentional move designed to provoke a wave of nostalgia, making fans reminiscent of the iconic Espada moments from the earlier arcs of Bleach.

The Espada, each with their unique personality, power, and backstory, left an indelible mark on the viewers. Aizen, the calm and collected villain, leading the group of powerful Hollows around a table in the otherworldly realm of Hueco Mundo, is an image deeply ingrained in the collective memory of Bleach fans. By drawing this connection, Studio Pierrot smartly linked the new antagonists, the Sternritters, with the widely admired Espada.

In the trailer, the Sternritters are shown gathered around a round table, mirroring the Espada’s meetings with Aizen. This visualization strongly suggests that the Sternritters are the new threat that Ichigo and his friends must confront.

This parallel also serves a narrative purpose, establishing the Sternritters as a cohesive group with a common objective, much like the Espada, and highlighting their potential as formidable opponents.

While this nostalgia-inducing parallel was mostly appreciated, it also stirred up comparisons between the Sternritters and Espada. Fans are divided, with some favoring the Sternritters and their unique abilities and ties to the Quincy lineage.

Meanwhile, others still have a special place in their hearts for the Espada, with their richly diverse personalities and fascinating backstories. A few fans stand in the middle, acknowledging the intrigue of both groups and enjoying the added tension the comparison brings to the upcoming arc.

YamiNetto @YamiNetto_0



(Nice touch w/ no Pernida, Gerard or Lille present but Gremmy is. If you know why, YOU KNOW WHY.) @mangaeurope The Espada table was *iconic*, but we can all agree that shimmering Sternritter spread paired with black bg[9] oozes the most *ominous drip* w/ Jugo at the head of the table(Nice touch w/ no Pernida, Gerard or Lille present but Gremmy is. If you know why, YOU KNOW WHY.) @mangaeurope The Espada table was *iconic*, but we can all agree that shimmering Sternritter spread paired with black bg[9] oozes the most *ominous drip* w/ Jugo at the head of the table(Nice touch w/ no Pernida, Gerard or Lille present but Gremmy is. If you know why, YOU KNOW WHY.)

james @4h45am



As much as I like the Sternritter, I don't think they got any character that tops these two, despite having a lot of good characters @r7dman For me personally, Espada. Grimmjow is my favorite character ever, and Ulquiorra is extremely good as wellAs much as I like the Sternritter, I don't think they got any character that tops these two, despite having a lot of good characters @r7dman For me personally, Espada. Grimmjow is my favorite character ever, and Ulquiorra is extremely good as wellAs much as I like the Sternritter, I don't think they got any character that tops these two, despite having a lot of good characters

Yet, this wave of nostalgia comes with an unexpected twist: Two Espadas, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, are absent in the trailer.

These former Espadas will have significant roles in Bleach TYBW Part 2, with Grimmjow focused on reclaiming Hueco Mundo from Quincy's control and later joining forces with the Shinigami in their battle against Yhwach and the Sternritters. Nelliel, or Nel, will work alongside Grimmjow, and their team effort will greatly contribute to disrupting the Quincy regime.

This nostalgic flashback to the Espada era in the Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer is more than just a visual parallel. It serves as a reminder of the series' progression, demonstrating how far the narrative has come while acknowledging the elements that make Bleach memorable.

Final thoughts

The unexpected throwback to the Espada era in Bleach TYBW Part 2 was a stroke of brilliance, masterfully stirring feelings of nostalgia while building anticipation for the series' new developments. While effectively rekindling the spirit of the earlier arcs, the trailer also subtly highlights the new challenges awaiting Ichigo and his friends, setting a thrilling stage for the upcoming episodes.

Regardless of whether fans prefer the Sternritters or hold a soft spot for the Espada, the excitement surrounding Bleach TYBW Part 2 is palpable. The trailer has sparked conversations and theories, creating a buzz of anticipation that's sure to hold until the series' release on July 8, 2023.

As the date draws closer, one thing is clear: the love for Bleach is as strong as ever, and fans worldwide eagerly await the next chapter in this beloved series.

