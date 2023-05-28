Bleach TYBW part 2 confirmed to reveal a forbidden bankai (and it's not the one everyone expects)

Bleach TYBW part 2 has recently dropped a trailer, and it has generated a lot of expectations worldwide. Tite Kubo’s most popular work has made a major comeback in recent months with the anime adaptation of the final arc, while also adding new elements that the author himself wanted to include, such as Shinji Hirako’s bankai, as it has been shown in the recent trailer.

Shinji’s bankai was never shown in the manga, which is why this detail in the trailer has gotten so many people hyped for what’s to come on Bleach TYBW part 2. Needless to say, it was something that very few people were expecting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer and the arc in the manga.

Bleach TYBW part 2 reveals Shinji Hirako's bankai

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents New Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other

#BLEACH CONFIRMEDNew Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other #BLEACH _anime #BLEACH 2023 #BLEACH TYBW #ThousandyearBloodWar CONFIRMED‼️ New Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other😳🔥#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime #BLEACH2023 #BLEACHTYBW #ThousandyearBloodWar https://t.co/dUxubsgUBT

The recent Bleach trailer has been the talk of the town this weekend, owing to a wide variety of reasons, but one of the most notorious has been the inclusion of Shinji Hirako’s bankai, which was certainly among the biggest surprises of the whole thing. Several fans were expecting Kenpachi’s bankai, but it now seems that this revelation is going to have to wait a little longer.

As it was stated in the manga during its original run, Shinji’s bankai was forbidden because it has the ability to pit allies against each other, which is something that can be quite dangerous and counter-productive in a battle. So, while it was never shown in the manga, now the Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer reveals that they are going to finally put it out there for the world to see.

Who is Shinji Hirako?

Shinji Hirako has a very interesting story in the world of Bleach. Originally the Captain of the 5th Division in the Gotei 13 in Soul Society, he was exiled after he became one of the Visored, which are Shinigami that have obtained Hollow powers. However, he was reinstated in his position as Captain after his assistance in the final battle against Aizen Sosuke during the Arrancar arc.

Shinji, along with the rest of the Visored, first appear in the early chapters of the Arrancar arc to aid protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki with his recently-acquired Hollow powers and teach him how to deal with them. This proves to be the catalyst for one of Ichigo’s power-ups while establishing that it is not all black and white between the Shinigami and the Hollow.

In many ways, Shinji and the rest of the Visored work as a direct contrast to the Espada, Aizen’s elite warriors, and the former aid Ichigo and the rest of the Shinigami when they have to fight the latter during the Battle of the Fake Karakura Town. After that, Shinji is back to his original position in Soul Society.

As is revealed in the Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer, he is back in the usual Shinigami outfit and is going to display his bankai, much to the surprise of pretty much every single manga enthusiast out there.

Final thoughts

Ichigo_m @bleach_fan20

#BLEACH The original fight in Bleach tybw cour 2 is shinji's new fight and he will use his bankai #BLEACH _anime The original fight in Bleach tybw cour 2 is shinji's new fight and he will use his bankai 🔥🔥🔥#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/RFpxQKiWGX

The Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer has generated even more hype for the remainder of the arc, and Shinji’s bankai has only added to the whole experience. It has been a much-celebrated comeback for one of the most popular shonen manga and anime series of its time, which didn’t have the best of endings back in the mid-2010s.

However, it seems that the recent anime adaptation is now putting everything back to where it belongs.

Poll : 0 votes