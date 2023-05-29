Bleach fans lose it with Sternritters recreating one of the most iconic scenes in the series

With Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 announced to be released on July 2, 2023, with a new extended trailer and a key visual, fans of the series who awaited its return can finally breathe easy. Besides confirming the release, the sequel also excited fans by revealing new cast members who will be voicing Litotto, Giselle, Gerald, and Nianzol (four Quincy members from the Yhwach Wandenreich empire).

Studio Pierrot has been highly lauded for its breathtaking animation, and fans can’t stop commending the studio for the amount of work they put in. Giving a glance at the upcoming events, with Yhwach's Sternritters reenacting the most famous meeting scene, which Espada greatly influences from The Hueco Mundo arc Part 1, the promo video sparked a lot of incitation among fans.

Bleach: Thousand-year of Blood War Part 2 Sternritters’ meeting draws the best cinematic parallel

Ryuz @ohitzryu



#BLEACH_anime #BLEACH2023 #bleachtybw #shinji #ICHIGO #BLEACH千年血戦篇 This reminds me so much of the espada meeting!! my heart is still beating so fast rn, i'm still recovering from the peak overload This reminds me so much of the espada meeting!! my heart is still beating so fast rn, i'm still recovering from the peak overload#BLEACH_anime #BLEACH2023 #bleachtybw #shinji #ICHIGO #BLEACH千年血戦篇 https://t.co/Lo6y2QNDlP

Fans were ecstatic to see Sternritters recreate one of the finest sequences from The Hueco Mundo arc Part 1 of the first half, as the Esapada gathered in their conference room immediately after Aizen's return and the acquisition of the Hogyoku. The scene from the PV not only brought back memories for the ardent followers but is also thought to be a tribute to the series itself.

The Sternritter's meeting at Silbern was shown to be led by Jugram Haschwalth, the Wandenreich’s emperor, Yhwach’s right hand. In the manga, Jugram is described as the advisor to Yhwach and the substitute for the monarch when the emperor sleeps.

In the PV, it can be seen that besides Jugram, there are only 16 Sternritters out of 26, which hints that Jugram can only govern a handful of Quincy in the absence of Yhwach, unlike Aizen controlling all the members of Espada. As the Sternritters will return to Soul Society for the second attack, Jugram is preparing the others for the greatest battle ever, as the Royal Guards will be lending help to the Shinigamis this time.

Tandrin 水月🌕斬月🌗無月🌑 @Justauser____

I gonna diε front this

#BLEACH_anime Is that tosen picking up suzumushi from kakyo's grave?I gonna diε front this Is that tosen picking up suzumushi from kakyo's grave? I gonna diε front this 😭😭😭#BLEACH_anime https://t.co/KsCjRwhowp

SL4Y7H3M☔💨 @sl4y7h3m

The chances of us getting CFYOW are raising

#bleach #tybw #cfyow #BLEACH2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tokinada the GOATThe chances of us getting CFYOW are raising Tokinada the GOAT 🐐💥🔥 The chances of us getting CFYOW are raising ☝️☝️☝️#bleach #tybw #cfyow #BLEACH2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sMg1JiIDCn

Yv⚔️ @vettschumi Tokinada Tsunayashiro from CFYOW and also CFYOW content, the joker of the bleach verse. Tokinada Tsunayashiro from CFYOW and also CFYOW content, the joker of the bleach verse. https://t.co/A0vufASbfl

The teaser also had a number of easter eggs, such as a blurry person holding a sword out while standing in a body of water. While a few fans presumed the character to be Kaname Tosen, the former 9th Division Captain of Gotei 13, others speculate him to be Tokinada Tsunayashiro, the leader of Tsunayashiro clan, which is one of Seireitei’s Four Noble clans.

As Tosen breathed his last breath during the Fake Karakura Town arc of the first half, there seems to be no possibility for mangaka Tite Kubo to revive the character in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2. However, since Tokinada never appeared in the first half of Bleach, he could debut in the next installment.

While Tokinada doesn’t appear in the original series, he plays a pivotal role in Tite Kubo and Ryogo Narita’s three-volume spin-off series titled Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, which centers on Shuhei Hisagi. Since the series is renowned for boasting enthralling groups of villains, the hype for Yhwach’s Wandereich’s army in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 2 is incessant among fans.

Poll : 0 votes