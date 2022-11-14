Bleach: TYBW Episode 6: Sosuke Aizen's return is breaking the internet

One of the most anticipated episodes of the Fall 2022 anime season, Bleach: TYBW Episode 6, was released earlier today. The fight between Genryusai Yamamoto and the mysterious Yhwach, who led the Sternritter and appears to be the King of Quincies, was one of the episode's highlights.

The episode abruptly cut away from this epic battle to show Yhwach conversing with none other than an imprisoned Sosuke Aizen. This beloved, fan-favorite character's incredible return to Bleach: TYBW Episode 6 completely broke the internet, with series fans unable to talk about anything else but this.

Follow along as this article deconstructs Aizen's reappearance in Bleach: TYBW Episode 6 and discusses popular fan reactions to this latest development.

Bleach: TYBW Episode 6’s conversation between Yhwach, and Aizen has fans wondering what’s in store

Fan reaction

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks SŌSUKE AIZEN, ONE OF THE BEST ANTAGONIST IN ANIME HISTORY IS BACK!! SŌSUKE AIZEN, ONE OF THE BEST ANTAGONIST IN ANIME HISTORY IS BACK!! https://t.co/AICKunRiGe

The fight between Genryusai Yamamoto and Yhwach was the focus of Bleach: TYBW Episode 6, with some background on their relationship, sprinkled throughout. This formula is followed for about two-thirds of the episode until the fight comes to a halt and a flashback from Yhwach's point of view begins.

The flashback establishes right away that Yhwach went to see Aizen, who is now imprisoned for his crimes as the former 13 Court Guard Squad Captain. Fans see Yhwach essentially ask Aizen for help, despite the fact that he once desired to destroy the Soul Reapers themselves and has clearly abandoned that title and group in his current state.

Yhwach even calls him a “special threat” like their “strawberry,” meaning Ichigo Kurosaki whose first name can be read as strawberry in some Japanese pronunciations. However, Aizen flatly refuses, seemingly aware that Yhwach is wary of him because of the power he wields. It's also hinted that like Ichigo, the strawberry, Aizen serves a larger and more important purpose in the long run.

The conversation lasts quite a while in the final moments of Bleach: TYBW Episode 6, and it's a treat that every fan should get to see for themselves. After all, the last time fans saw Aizen, he was defeated in his attempt to become a hybrid, Hollow-based being by none other than protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki.

Fans are overjoyed, praising Aizen's return to the anime series as a whole. Many fans are comparing it to the actual manga scene of Aizen's return, and they are thanking Bleach: TYBW Episode 6 for reintroducing him to the series. Many fans believe that the scale and security of his restraint throne were well-translated for the anime.

Instead, many people are expressing how much they admire and respect Aizen as a character. This is somewhat unsurprising, given that Aizen was a fan favorite in the original Bleach anime series, rivaling the likes of Ichigo despite being a villain. This demonstrates how popular he is, which explains why his return to the small screen is being celebrated.

