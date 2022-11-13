Bleach: TYBW fans can't wait for Yhwach vs. Yamamoto in the upcoming episode, "The Fire"

Bleach: TYBW fans are ecstatic on Twitter as the next episode of the smash-hit sequel series is set to debut in two days. The upcoming sixth episode, titled The Fire, will feature Yhwach versus Genryusai Yamamoto, one of the most anticipated fights from the first cour of the series.

As excitement builds for the sixth episode, social media has been lit ablaze with the discussions on the upcoming events. Many are speculating what Studio Pierrot will do in their animation approach to celebrate it. Meanwhile, manga readers have been sharing their favorite parts of the fight, which all will soon experienced.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the upcoming fight in the next episode of Bleach: TYBW.

Bleach: TYBW’s next episode has fans jumping for joy at what’s to come

With just two days to go until the next Bleach: TYBW episode’s premiere, fans are sharing how excited they are to see the continuation of the fight between Yhwach and Yamamoto. Fans are sharing preview images and videos of the next episode, which seem to showcase Yamamoto’s red-hot zanpakuto and a smiling Yhwach surrounded by flames.

Others are sharing fanarts of Yamamoto, likely highlighting their renditions of a scene that will appear in the upcoming fight. On the other hand, many fans have also been tweeting on the platform with various clips and images from previous franchise's episodes and volumes.

In any case, it’s clear that everyone currently involved in the episode’s discussion on social media is excited about its imminent arrival.

What happened last time in Bleach: TYBW?

Bleach: TYBW’s episode 5 saw the Sternritter’s attacks on Soul Society continue as Ichigo Kurosaki remained trapped in the gateway between Hueco Mundo and Soul Society. Fans became excited upon seeing Kenpachi Zaraki go to confront Yhwach himself, with three dead Sternritter in tow to prove his worth.

However, Kenpachi failed to defeat Yhwach, with his current status unknown in the series. The Sternritter, who stole Sasakibe’s Bankai, tries to unleash it on Yamamoto, prompting a flashback to his meeting with Sasakibe and watching his future lieutenant grow. Eventually, it is revealed that one of the scars on Yamamoto’s head is from Sasakibe’s incredible Bankai.

The Sternritter could not release the Bankai with the same power, resulting in Yamamoto criticizing his use of the technique. Before giving his opponent a chance to speak, he activates his own Bankai, and the flames of fury stemming from Yamamoto consumes his Sternritter foe and everything else nearby.

Yamamoto then flies through the Soul Society towards Yhwach, frightening every Captain of the 13 Court Guard Squads. All share a similar sentiment of how they have never seen Yamamoto this mad, and they feel as though he is yelling at them directly here for letting the invasion get this out of hand.

Finally, Bleach: TYBW sees Yamamoto land across from Yhwach. Alluding to the two being old friends, the former says it’s finally time to settle this as their confrontation is brought to a screeching halt. Hence, fans were forced to wait a week (which still has two days left as of this article’s writing) to see what will happen in this showdown of titanic proportions.

