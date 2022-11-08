Bleach TYBW Episode Six leaked preview hints at Yamamoto versus Yhwach

The Bleach TYBW anime will kick it up a notch with the eventual Yamamoto versus Yhwach showdown.

Anime fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see "Wrath as Lightning," the fifth episode of Bleach TYBW anime. However, a preview for the sixth episode "The Fire" has already been leaked, which will feature a fight between Gotei 13's strongest members and Wandenreich, respectively.

Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto will now have to deal with Yhwach personally. Needless to say, several manga readers are looking forward to it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers at the very end of the article.

Yamato versus Yhwach has already been leaked in the preview for Bleach TYBW Episode Six

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

YHWACH vs YAMAMATO

Title : THE FIRE Next Bleach EpisodeYHWACH vs YAMAMATOTitle : THE FIRE Next Bleach EpisodeYHWACH vs YAMAMATOTitle : THE FIRE 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SMuAMzm20S

The Twitter account @Shonenleaks is a trustworthy source of information about popular animes. They recently released a few screenshots for Bleach TYBW Episode Six, demonstrating that Yamamoto is not taking any chances with the release of his Zanpakuto, Ryujin Jakka.

A giant wall of flames surrounds the two generals as they prepare for battle. However, anime viewers will have to wait until November 15th for the sixth episode. In the meantime, they can look forward to the fifth episode, which has already aired in Japan on November 8th.

The pacing has been very good so far

The Bleach TYBW anime has been off to a good start as it's every episode has been very true to the chapters it was based on. With that said, some fans are hoping that Yamamoto versus Yhwach gets the respect it deserves and we are sure that Studio Pierrot won't let them down in that regard.

Eon @EonResonance @Tshiamo_UTD @shonenleaks In the manga it was only 4 chapters and that’s the average of what they cover per episode. It’s only gonna be in the next episode and that’s it, even if they were to flesh it out. @Tshiamo_UTD @shonenleaks In the manga it was only 4 chapters and that’s the average of what they cover per episode. It’s only gonna be in the next episode and that’s it, even if they were to flesh it out.

It's very likely that the sixth episode will cover the entire fight in great detail. Yamamoto and Yhwach are the strongest fighters in their respective armies and they won't be pulling anything back in their legendary showdown.

Manga readers cannot wait for this battle (spoilers up ahead)

Manga readers already know that Yamamoto's time is up in the Bleach TYBW anime. It turns out that he isn't fighting the real Yhwach, but rather the Sternritter Royd Lloyd, who carries the designation "Y - The Yourself." Yhwach used him as a decoy so he could steal Yamamoto's Bankai with a medallion.

The Quincy Emperor will quickly finish off the leader of the Gotei 13. Right away, this makes the rest of the arc seem dangerous. Sosuke Aizen and the Arrancar were never as dangerous as Yhwach and the Sternritter. Not even Yamamoto can stop them with his powers.

At the very least, Yamamoto did get to show off his Bankai against a few Sternritter. It was satisfying to see the Gotei 13 leader burn Driscoll Berci to death in the Bleach TYBW anime, especially given that the latter is responsible for the death of his lieutenant Chojiro Sasakibe.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes