Bleach TYBW: How Bankais are stolen, explained

It turns out that Bankai can be stolen in the Bleach TYBW anime.

The most powerful Shinigami have mastered their Zanpakuto. Of course, their strongest technique is the second release of their spiritual weapon, better known as Bankai. It's the ultimate move of every Shinigami captain in the Gotei 13. Unfortunately, it's not without a major design flaw.

The fourth episode of the Bleach TYBW anime makes it clear that Wandenreich didn't go to war against the Shinigami unprepared. With the use of special devices, the Sternritter managed to steal multiple Bankai. Needless to say, the Shinigami are having a bad time in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains minor spoilers from the manga.

Bleach TYBW anime reveals that Bankai can be stolen

Here's a brief recap on what happened

The fourth episode of the Bleach TYBW anime, titled Kill The Shadow, is a very brutal one for the Shinigami. Most of them don't fully understand how Quincy powers work and why their attacks don't result in much damage.

Since the battle wasn't going their way, several Gotei 13 captains decided to activate their Bankai. However, that's exactly what Sternritter wanted, since they had the means to steal their special powers. With the use of special medallions, they quickly performed the following actions:

As Nodt managed to steal Byakuya Kuchiki's Bankai, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi

Bambietta Basterbine managed to steal Sajin Komamura's Bankai, Kokujo Tengen Myo'o

Cu Dang managed to steal Toshiro Hitsugaya's Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru

BG9 managed to steal Sui-Feng's Bankai, Jakuho Raikoben

Renji Abarai was close to releasing his own Bankai against the powerful Sternritter. Thankfully, he was talked down to by his superior Byakuya, since the Shinigami couldn't afford to lose any more of their powers.

Byakuya initially thought Sternritter sealed their Bankai. He didn't realize they were stolen until it was far too late. Just like that, the Bleach TYBW anime is not going well for the Shinigami.

How these special medallions work

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 @det_critics Aizen developed the CdN for the Espada, and my theory is that Yhwach retrofitted the same technology to work for the Quincy, or at least used the basic principles of the technology to transform it into the medallion. Aizen developed the CdN for the Espada, and my theory is that Yhwach retrofitted the same technology to work for the Quincy, or at least used the basic principles of the technology to transform it into the medallion. https://t.co/8EkGYQx2i3

Before going any further, there will be a few minor spoilers for the Bleach TYBW anime here, but nothing too major. Sternritter carry round devices simply known as Medallions, which contain the five-point symbol of the Wandenreich.

They can be activated when in the precense of a released Bankai. With the use of dark energy, the Sternritter can disintegrate the Bankai and store them in the Medallion. Afterwards, they can proceed to use it however they like.

As seen with Asguiaro Ebern, this might also require the use of a ritual incantation. However, since he is an Arrancar and not a Quincy, he might have to use the Medallions in a different manner. Of course, this particular discrepancy is yet to be explained in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Of course, there are a few weaknesses

For unknown reasons, Ichigo Kurosaki cannot have his Bankai stolen from him. Ebern has already failed this particular task in the beginning of the Bleach TYBW anime. The only viable explanation is that Ichigo only recently learned of his Bankai, so there is still potential for him to grow stronger.

Sternritter might have access to Bankai, yet they don't have the same level of expertise as their original wielders. In addition, the same Bankai weaknesses that apply to a Shinigami would also apply to the Sternritter.

