From Parasyte to Gin Tim, Pokimane, Ludwig and more reveal their all-time favorite anime shows

Earlier today, top online content creators and streamers including Ludwig (Streamer of the Year 2022) and Twitch queen Pokimane revealed their all-time favorite anime shows.

Notably, your favorite anime character or series on its own tells a lot about a person. From classics like Naruto to One Punch Man to legendaries like Deathnote to Attack on Titan, the anime's popularity has grown at a great pace in the past couple of years.

With such a great fan following, it's no surprise that many prominent faces in the streaming industry and content creators on YouTube as well as Twitch are great lovers of anime shows. And that's precisely what The Anime Man (YouTube channel) revealed in his most recent YouTube video.

Pokimane, Ludwig, and more revealed their favorite anime show

In a YouTube video titled I Asked 100 YouTubers What The BEST Anime Ever Made Is…, hundred YouTube and Twitch streamers and content creators revealed their all-time favorite anime shows to their fans.

Streamer of the Year, Ludwig stated that his all-time favorite anime series is none other than Welcome to the N-H-K because of how relatable the whole concept of this masterpiece is. As per the streamer himself, the anime show deals with the familiar feeling of loneliness, making it one of his favorite anime shows of all time.

As for Pokimane, the 2014 classic Parasyte: The Maxim tops the charts. Like Ludwig, Poki is a great fan of the overall "cool and creepy concept" of the show. The masterpiece also features a great moral story, making it one of the best plots when it comes to anime.

Another prominent Twitch streamer Ironmouse shared her favorite anime show in the video as well. She chose Gin Tama as her favorite anime show majorly for its ending. As per the streamer herself, it has one of the best plot ends she has ever watched till now.

Fans react to the viral YouTube video

As expected, the YouTube video elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers. Unsurprisingly, the video has already gone viral, fetching over 1.3 million viewers on the purple platform.

Fans react to the viral YouTube video (Image via- The Anime Man)

All in all, Anime plays a prominent part in the internet culture. From Fortnite star Ninja discussing Dragon Ball Super on his livestreams to xQc streaming anime shows for hours, anime shows are truly one of the trendiest topics on the internet nowadays.

Interestingly, more than half of Netflix viewers stream anime on the platform, making it one of the most popular and beloved forms of entertainment on the internet today.

