My Hero Academia: 4 characters whom Lemillion can beat (and 4 he never could)

Lemillion, also known as Mirio Togata, is undoubtedly one of My Hero Academia's strongest heroes, designed by Kohei Horikoshi. He is endowed with a strangely unique quirk, Permeation, which allows him to phase through objects. As astounding as it may sound, Lemillion's ability can be fatal for its users. Thus he had to put in a lot of training to master his abilities. His dedication even made him a strong contender to overtake All Might.

Lemillion is not invincible in My Hero Academia's universe, which is filled with many characters, each with their own unique quirks. After being introduced to so many distinct quirks, it is safe to say that there are a few My Hero Academia characters who would easily lose to him and a few who would most likely win against him in a given situation.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

My Hero Academia characters that Lemillion can defeat

Characters Lemillion can defeat in My Hero Academia. (image via Bones Studio)

Lemillion is a dedicated hero who has turned his weaknesses into his strengths. As seen in My Hero Academia, he can battle numerous heroes at once with his strong quirk. It is safe to state that he has the strength to beat some powerful heroes and villains in a crucial scenario.

1) Fumikage Tokoyami

Tokoyami, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Fumikage Tokoyami is the Jet-Black hero and one of UA High's strongest students from class 1-A. He has a dark shadow that comes out of his body and is extremely powerful. He even developed his powers during his hero work studies.

Dark Shadow is undoubtedly a lethal power, but if not properly controlled, it can bite back its users. Lemillion, on the other hand, can easily evade his attacks with his Permeation quirk and defeat Tokoyami with the help of his highly trained and controlled body.

2) Stain

Supervillain Stain from My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Stain, the villain who was solely responsible for starting the uprising against the heroes, has the power to paralyze his opponents by licking their blood and is armed with razor-sharp knives and swords. His abilities can swiftly end someone's life.

Lemillion is a hero with not only a powerful quirk but also great physical strength and immense speed. In a fight with Hero-Killer Stain, he must maximize both his speed and quirk to defeat him. It will undoubtedly be a fight worth watching because they are both extremely strong characters, but Lemillion has a better chance of winning, given all of his abilities.

3) Overhaul

Given the details of Overhaul's quirk, it can be stated that Lemillion's Permeation is a direct counter to Overhaul's potent quirk. Overhaul possesses a deadly quirk that allows him to rearrange anything he comes into contact with and also allows him to disassemble his opponent and kill them immediately.

Lemillion, on the other hand, is a different story. He can phase through every single attack and outlast Overhaul thanks to his incredible physical strength, speed, and combat skills, all of which Overhaul lacks.

4) Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo, if looked past his overconfident outer layer, is one of the most talented students in Class 1-A with a very destructive quirk, not to mention an extremely hardworking and competitive character who despises losing.

Without a doubt, Bakugo is powerful, but he requires far more power and systematic planning to defeat Lemillion, so it is safe to say that Lemillion can defeat Bakugo.

My Hero Academia characters that Lemillion cannot defeat

My Hero Academia characters that Lemillion cannot defeat (Image via Studio Bones)

Lemillion's incredible quirk is extremely powerful, but it is not without flaws. Permeation is a lethal quirk for its users, so it must be carefully monitored at all times. He is not invincible in the My Hero Academia universe, as certain characters' quirks and plans can counter his quirk.

1) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigaraki is considered the successor to the greatest villain My Hero Academia has ever seen. He embodies decay, his natural quirk, which is extremely powerful on its own, and when paired with other gifted quirks, he turns quite invincible.

It is reasonable to assume that his quirk is among the most lethal we have seen in the anime so far and that his distorted, brainwashed mindset will go to any length to eliminate the existence of heroes from society. With his original and later modified quirks, it is clear that Lemillion has no chance of defeating the successor of the greatest supervillain.

2) Endeavor

Endeavor, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor, possesses a fire ability known as Hellflame that allows him to create and control enormous amounts of incredibly ferocious fire. He has also put a lot of effort into conditioning his body for combat. After All Might retired, he was acknowledged as the strongest pro hero in the My Hero Academia universe, which says a lot about his strength.

Lemillion was someone who, in the absence of Deku, might have succeeded All Might, suggesting that he had the potential to be the greatest hero in My Hero Academia. It would be exciting to see the current strongest pro hero square off against the boy who could have become the successor of the former strongest pro hero.

Based on their respective quirks, Endeavor's capability of defeating Lemillion is clear-cut because Lemillion can't rely on his quirk the entire time. Once he slips, Endeavor can completely burn him.

3) Eraser Head

Shota Aizawa, aka Eraser Head, as seen in My Hero Academia. (Image via Studio Bones)

Shota Aizawa, better known as Eraser Head, is a pro hero who became a teacher at UA High. He possesses the ability to erase his opponent's quirk simply by looking at them. Along with his amazing quirk, he also has a scarf made of steel wire alloy with carbon nano-fiber that serves as a capturing weapon. Moreover, even though it doesn't appear like it, he also has proficient hand-to-hand fighting abilities.

It will be a close call when it comes down to a fight between Lemillion, the student, and Eraser Head, the teacher. However, if Eraser Head erases Lemillion's quirk at the start of the fight and ties him to his scarf, the fight will be over before it even begins. It will be worse if this happens when Lemillion is phasing through the surface.

4) Deku

Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, is the chosen successor to the strongest hero. He may appear fortunate to have the quirk of the strongest, but it's not simply luck because he worked hard to get it and still works hard to control and polish it. What makes him unique is his desire to save and protect people.

If both of them are compared in their prime states, Daku's physical stats are significantly superior to Lemillion's, and Deku's understanding of battle strategy combined with his command of the One For All quirk and, finally, the unlocking of multiple quirks make it clear that Lemillion would lose the battle.

