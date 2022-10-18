Is Deku the strongest character in My Hero Academia?

Deku may have finally unlocked his full potential in My Hero Academia.

Based on recent events from the manga, it's very evident that Deku's strength is right up there with All Might, if not slightly higher. As the final war rages on, it's clear that everybody is counting on Deku to save the day, given that he's the protagonist in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

The case for Deku being the strongest fighter in My Hero Academia, or at least close to it

Deku is clearly above the rest of the heroes right now

HEXAMENDLE @HEXAMENDLE Deku using 2nd user's Quirk. Transmission.

Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.367] Deku using 2nd user's Quirk. Transmission.Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.367] https://t.co/f9v0IBxfjS

During the final war, Shigaraki was able to defeat multiple Pro Heroes without even using his Quirks. Over at the U.A. battlefield, he took on the likes of Mirko, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, Bakugo, and the Big Three. Shigaraki managed to survive all their attacks and leave them critically wounded.

He even braced for a plasma cannon from Tamaki Amajiki in My Hero Academia Chapter 361, only to shrug it off and state prime All Might would've survived that, thereby comparing his durability to Japan's greatest hero. No wonder the Pro Heroes can't do anything to him.

However, when Deku finally arrived at the U.A. battlefield, he did what nobody else could. He overwhelmed Shigaraki with speed and strength. Deku even gave the villain cause for concern, which he didn't have for the other Pro Heroes. This is the result of Deku's powerful combination attacks.

Deku's multiple Quirks make all the difference

Deku is a very unusual fighter in My Hero Academia, simply because he can use multiple Quirks from previous OFA holders. For instance, he can use Blackwhip to restrain targets and Float to stay in the air. They compliment his fighting style, giving him a wide range of strategies.

With the use of his Gearshift Quirk in My Hero Academia Chapter 358, he can also speed up the velocity of people and objects just by hitting them. Deku could blindside Shigaraki despite his quick reaction time and natural reflexes.

Most importantly, Deku can use the OFA Quirk at 120% of its original power, surpassing All Might himself.

For the sake of comparison, 100% was enough to effortlessly defeat Overhaul back in the Shie Haissaikai arc, and he's one of the strongest villains in the series. Deku had to use Eri's Rewind Quirk to pull that off, but he doesn't need to anymore since he can reinforce himself with the Blackwhip Quirk.

OFA at 120% is just overkill at this point in My Hero Academia. Granted, he does have a five minute time limit with the Gearshift Quirk, but a few of his smash attacks would take out anybody that isn't Shigaraki or AFO.

Final verdict

Deku might just be the strongest hero at this point in My Hero Academia. Endeavor outright admitted as such during his battle with AFO in the Gunga Mountain Villa. Keep in mind that he is currently Japan's top hero by a wide margin, so that says a lot about his prowess.

Whether or not Deku is more powerful than Shigaraki remains to be seen. To be fair, the villain was unable to use most of his Quirks in the final war, due to Neito Monoma canceling out his powers. With that said, Deku seems to share the same physical stats as Shigaraki.

At the very least, if Deku isn't the strongest character by now, he will be when Shigaraki is defeated once and for all. My Hero Academia is clearly headed in this particular direction, since Deku's mastery of multiple Quirks places him among the highest level of fighters in this series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes