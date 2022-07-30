My Hero Academia: Tamaki’s super move, explained

Tamaki Amajiki is about to unleash his strongest move yet in My Hero Academia.

Chapter 361 hasn't been officially released yet, but many leaked images have been spreading on social media. Verified leakers has given readers a glimpse of what to expect in the latest chapter.

The Big Three continue to fight Tomura Shigaraki, who is now fully possessed by All For One. Whether or not this will be his last meal, Tamaki is going to make everything count with his ultimate move. By the end of the chapter, he uses his Quirk to summon a giant biological cannon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 361. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Here's an explanation of how Tamaki's super move works in My Hero Academia

A brief recap of the Manifest Quirk

Before going any further, it's important to discuss how Tamaki uses his Transformation Quirk. Manifest is a special ability that lets him copy the characteristics of whatever he consumes.

For example, if Tamaki eats a bird, then he can grow wings and fly. However, for his powers to work, the materials have to remain within his digestive system. Tamaki can manifest a wide variety of foods at the same time in My Hero Academia, which means that his transformation isn't limited to one property.

He can even digest non-food materials in his stomach. This was demonstrated back in the Shie Hassaikai raid as Tamaki ate Yu Hojo's crystals and used them against him. This is particularly relevant for his super move.

Tamaki's ultimate move is a giant cannon

Kiyama @_Hokusu_ #MHA361 #MHASpoilers



Tamaki is preparing for the second war Tamaki is preparing for the second war #MHA361 #MHASpoilers Tamaki is preparing for the second war https://t.co/FfIrkIxGUW

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 makes it clear that he had a very big breakfast. Tamaki finally revealed his true power by manifesting a gigantic cannon made from various animals, plants, and fruits.

It can be described as a less disgusting version of Shigaraki's body manipulation. The cannon was so massive that Horikoshi needed a double spread just to draw it. My Hero Academia will be ending very soon, which means this could be Tamaki's last chance to show off his moves.

During the fight, Nejire Hado also supplied him with some energy waves from her own Quirk. This helped Tamaki fire off his cannon with a powerful blast. Presumably, he believes that it can do enough damage against Shigaraki himself.

The Manifest Quirk has very few limitations

Addy 🍜 @vegeebs #mha361 This is the first time hearing a normal person's quirk in mha not having any limits. Tamaki is a beast This is the first time hearing a normal person's quirk in mha not having any limits. Tamaki is a beast 😭 #mha361

At the end of the latest My Hero Academia chapter, Mirio and Nejire can't help but think about Tamaki's potential. They believe he is the only member of the Big Three with unlimited prospects. If he survives the war, Tamaki could possibly surpass the Pro Heroes themselves.

Generally, Quirks that can store multiple powers often have a very hard cap placed on them. For example, Neito Monoma can only hold up to four Quirks with his copying abilities. By comparison, Tamaki has far more range and versatility with his Manifest Quirk. That's why his fellow students believe in him.

Of course, his ultimate move was only made possible with the right amount of prep time. Tamaki also needs to be mindful of what he consumes in My Hero Academia. By taking on the characteristics of so many animals, there's no telling what he can do with their properties.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far