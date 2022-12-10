My Hero Academia: Will Bakugo become a villain at the end of the series?

My Hero Academia fans who have just started the series may ask themselves if Katsuki Bakugo ever turns to the dark side.

At first glance, he might seem more like a "villain" than a "hero." Bakugo is ruthlessly competitive, has a very short temper, and is known for being a bully to Izuku Midoriya. With that said, the character is a little bit more complex than given credit for in My Hero Academia.

There's a reason why Bakugo attracts such a large fanbase. He may be a very strange hero, but his personal convictions are never to be questioned. Despite all his deep flaws, he truly does want to live up to All Might's expectations in My Hero Academia. It's just that Bakugo has a funny way of showing it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains manga spoilers.

Will Katsuki Bakugo ever become a villain at the end of the My Hero Academia series?

No, he does not become a villain, and he never will

Being a hero doesn't mean that a person can never make any mistakes. Although he is a very flawed individual, Bakugo does learn to grow over time. Over the course of My Hero Academia, he learned the power of teamwork, such as when he led Class 1-A to victory over Class 1-B in the Joint Training Arc.

Bakugo even made amends with Midoriya. During the Tartarus Escapees Arc, Midoriya left the U.A. so he could fight his battles alone and Class 1-A went to rescue him. Bakugo finally owned up to his mistakes by apologizing for his actions, which Midoriya graciously accepted.

Bakugo's main philosophy is that heroes need to be strong and keep on fighting. After becoming friends with Midoriya, he atoned for his sins by helping him train the OFA Quirk. By the end of the My Hero Academia series, Bakugo would've also fought Tomura Shigaraki in two different wars.

Bakugo already disproved this notion early on

The League of Villains did try recruiting Bakugo into their ranks during the Hideout Raid Arc. However, the hero pointedly refused the offer and even attacked his captors. Bakugo likes to win in My Hero Academia, but not by any means necessary, since he wants to be honorable.

By this point in the series, it was fairly evident that he would never join forces with Shigaraki, who only grew more destructive and nihilistic as time went on. Bakugo has no interest in destroying society whatsoever.

Final words

It's easy to see why My Hero Academia fans believe that Bakugo would become a villain, but that only applies towards the very beginning of the series. He was set up as a major rival character early on.

However, as the story progresses, it's clear that Bakugo would never consider the possibility of joining forces with Shigaraki. Even the best heroes suffer from various flaws in their personalities. At the very least, Bakugo does try to redeem himself, while the same cannot be said for most villains.

In a way, he's more like Vegeta from the Dragon Ball series. He will always be competitive towards Midoriya, but he wouldn't think about betraying him in any way. He just wants to be a hero by walking down his own path.

