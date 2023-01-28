My Hero Academia: Endeavor's guilt towards Toya, explained

My Hero Academia is a popular manga and anime series about a group of teenagers who want to be professional heroes in a world where the majority of people possess powers known as quirks.

The plot features memorable heroes as well as unforgettable villains. With its multidimensional approach, My Hero Academia has never failed to explore both the heroes' and villains' sides of a story. Along with heroes and how they are created, the series delves into villains and their origins as well.

My Hero Academia sets itself apart from other shows about heroes trying to save the world with the way its narrative is presented. Here, viewers can see the imperfections of the heroes as well as the disturbing pasts of the villains, which causes everyone to question the flawed society in which they live.

Season 6 saw one of the most significant My Hero Academia revelations. Fans were shaken by Endeavor and Toya's dark past, in which they learned how Dabi's life is intertwined with the life of the current number one hero, Endeavor. This article will shed light on Endeavor and Toya's relationship as well as Dabi's true identity.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the series.

My Hero Academia: The dark past that Endeavor and Toya share

My Hero Academia is a brilliant story that explores the challenges of becoming a hero and the motivations behind becoming a villain. Because of the way the story is written and the nuanced portrayal of the villain, fans find it difficult to harbor feelings of rage or hatred towards them.

The villains in My Hero Academia are what they are for a reason, and they all serve a purpose. They are either broken heroes or broken by heroes. Dabi's aka Toya's story is one of those that has the potential to shake people's faith in heroes; he was betrayed by society and broken by a hero, his father, Endeavor.

Who is Toya Todoroki?

Toya Todoroki aka Dabi of My Hero Academia. (image via Studio Bones)

Toya Todoroki is the oldest child of Endeavor, also known as Enji Todoroki, and his wife, Rei Todoroki. This makes Toya Shoto Todoroki's biological brother. As a kid, Toya set himself on fire while undergoing training.

Since, as evidence of his corpse, only a piece of the jawbone was found, it was concluded that he had died. Toya, on the other hand, somehow managed to survive the wildfire but could not survive his reality. Later, with the identity of Dabi, he eventually rose to become one of My Hero Academia's greatest villains.

How did Toya Todoroki become Dabi?

Dabi and Endeavor from My Hero Academia. (image via Sportskeeda)

As a young child, Toya was enthusiastic and motivated to learn as much as he could from his father, Endeavor. Toya desired to surpass All Might for his father, Enji, in order to succeed him. In his attempt to surpass All Might as the next number one, he was acquiring the same toxic obsession as his father.

Toya's mother believed that he was only seeking his father's acceptance and that he wanted to prove that he was never a failure. But as time passed, his desire grew stronger, but his body could not withstand the strain. He knew he wasn't the perfect hybrid for his parents, and he hated admitting it.

Toya Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia. (image vis Studio Bones)

Shoto, on the other hand, entered their lives as the ideal mix of their parents' ice and fire traits. Endeavor shifted all of his attention to Toya's youngest brother Shoto as a result of his obsession with producing the ideal successor. This caused Toya to go through an identity crisis after being completely discarded.

Even though it was unstable and severely harmed his body, Toya persisted in developing his Quirk after being rejected in an effort to outperform Shoto and win their father's approval.

But one day during training, he had an accident in which he lost control of his fire and came perilously close to burning to death. Although his corpse was never found, he was pronounced dead.

Toya emerged as Dabi in My Hero Academia. (image via Studio Bones)

Toya did survive, but his body was permanently damaged as a result of the burns. After surviving the accident, he wished to see his father and live happily with Shoto and his family. But the ground beneath his feet dropped when he witnessed his father's lack of sorrow and guilt from afar.

The elder Todoraki lost all hope inside of him when he realized that all he had ever been to his father was a failure that didn't matter. As the little Toya inside of him died, Dabi emerged as a homicidal psychopath with no clear human emotions other than a desire for revenge.

The harm Endeavor inflicted on Toya

The current number 1 hero in My Hero Academia has a much darker side than most of the villains. With his broken and mentally abused family and one lost child, he was most likely the worst parent.

However, he has understood his mistakes and has begun to take responsibility for his actions while attempting to be the father to his children that he never was.

Toya Todoroki, aka Dabi of My Hero Academia, is Endeavor's greatest guilt as a father and a hero. Toya went through the most pain among the four Todoroki children, transforming him into the worst possible human.

Toya as a child wasn't enough for Enji, who desired a perfect hybrid. He was born small and sickly due to sickness, despite having flames greater than his father. Toya suffered mental abuse at the hands of his father, which led to an identity crisis as a result of rejection.

The immense pain of deprivation and lack of love are the driving forces behind his transformation into Dabi. His experiences have taught him that he cannot be saved by a hero and that his father is a fraud who pretends to be one of society's greatest heroes.

