My Hero Academia finally confirms the name of Dabi’s quirk

Ever since the villain Dabi appeared in My Hero Academia, the name and nature of his quirk have been sources of much speculation in the fandom, especially after his true identity was known. Unofficially, the fandom universally agreed that the quirk was called Cremation, which was the English translation of his name, Dabi.

However, the new anime illustration finally confirms that the name of the quirk is Blueflame. While the episode is yet to be aired, a leaked image of a character page has shown the name of his quirk written underneath his picture.

My Hero Academia spoilers reveal that Toya Todoroki’s quirk is not called Cremation

This leaked image is likely an illustration for the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14, “The Hellish Todoroki family, Part 2.” The illustration is a regular character card featuring Toya Todoroki. The transcript on the page says “Name: Dabi, Quirk: Blueflame.”

Previously, during the revelation of Dabi’s true identity as Toya Todoroki or during the recollection of his past as Toya and later how he became Dabi, the name of his quirk was never mentioned. It was stated that Toya’s flames used to be red/orange like Enji and Shoto’s when he was younger and later started to turn blue. Therefore, the true name of Toya’s quirk cannot be Blueflame.

Geten calls Dabi "Blueflame" (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

For a long time, fans had speculated that the true name of his quirk was Cremation, thinking that the name “Dabi” (荼毘/ Cremation) was taken from “Dabi ni Fusu” (荼毘に付す/ Cremated). However, during the Meta Liberation Front/My Villain Academia arc, Geten called Dabi’s quirk Soen (蒼炎), which means Blueflame. But considering the previous logic that Toya’s flames weren’t always blue, and given that there was no official confirmation, fans refused to believe that that was the true name of his quirk.

Toya's original flames (Image via Studio Bones)

However, with this official confirmation, it became clear that while Toya’s quirk was originally called something else, it was renamed Blueflame after it had evolved. The name is reminiscent of Endeavor’s Hellflame, which is fitting given that Toya’s quirk and moves are both similar to his father's, only stronger.

Additional observation

The My Hero Academia exhibition artwork and the season 6 character card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dabi’s pose in the illustration is taken from the “I Am Watching You” poster which was drawn for the My Hero Academia exhibition. The artwork featured Dabi and Shoto Todoroki standing side by side. In Shoto’s character illustration for season 6, he was also depicted in the same stance as the poster, but his costume was updated and slight modifications were made to his pose.

Similarly, Dabi’s costume is different and his stance has been modified to fit the single-character illustration as opposed to the two-character artwork. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will be released on January 21.

