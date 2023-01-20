My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 preview suggests a revelation of the Todoroki family's secrets

BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16, which is set to be released on Saturday, January 22, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw All For One in Shigaraki's body attacking Tartarus to release himself from his containment. In the process, he also released other villains, after which multiple jailbreaks took place. In the meantime, the casualties of the war are yet to completely recover, while the citizens have now started rallying against the No. 1 Hero Endeavor.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 preview hints at Dabi's origins

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16, titled The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2, will see the aftermath of the jailbreaks all around the country as several prisons all around Japan have been attacked, with several villains having escaped their enclosure.

Now that almost all the villains are out in the open, the police are having a hard time stopping them, given that they have no next to no help from the heroes due to all the casualties during the war. That being said, cities are now in a panic as citizens have stopped relying on heroes to protect them. They have chosen to defend themselves amidst all the ruckus, aiming their discontent toward the No. 1 Hero Endeavor.

Keigo Takami as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 preview (Image via BONES)

The incident is also embarrassing for the heroes as they are labeled incapable of saving anyone. Moreover, this event has been significant as it made them ruminate and ask themselves what it meant to be a hero.

As for Hawks, he is still injured from the war but is seen going somewhere with Best Jeanist in his car, as the preview shows glimpses of Hawks's terrible past in the streets.

Endeavor as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 preview (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, fans will also see a glimpse of the whole Todoroki family as Rei has come to the hospital to visit her son and husband, hoping to talk to them about Dabi (Toya Todoroki) and his origin.

In addition, the upcoming episode may finally reveal what happened between Enji and Rei in the past, which caused distress within their family, and ultimately led to Toya becoming Dabi and Shoto getting the burn mark.

Poll : 0 votes