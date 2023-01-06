My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview hints at the chaos after the war

BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14, which is set to be released on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled Hellish Hell, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw All For One take over Shigaraki after Spinner placed his hand-mask over his face. According to All For One, Shigaraki had already lost and needed time before he could finish his procedure of inheriting all of All For One's quirks. Thus, by calling upon the help of some Nomus, All For One helped Shigaraki escape from the battlefield.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview hints at several heroes' death

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14, titled Hellish Hell, will first look at the aftermath of the war between heroes and villains, as Shigaraki had dealt a huge blow to heroes and society as the survivors of the war will try to assess their situation.

At the end of the war, All For One managed to wake up within Shigaraki's body and helped him escape the battlefield, given his weak condition.

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview (Image via BONES)

While Deku did try to stop him using the last of his strength, All For One blew him away, leaving him injured. Elsewhere, there are several other heroes who need medical help, including Bakugo and Endeavor.

Along with them, several heroes lost their lives, as one of them may be revealed in the upcoming episode. The anime has repeatedly given its audience hints about the same.

Katsuki Bakugo, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview images (Image via BONES)

Besides the heroes, even the citizens lost a lot during the war as Shigaraki and Gigantomachia destroyed cities causing people to lose their homes. Given that the heroes were completely helpless when faced with the villains, people lost faith in them.

Additionally, people began to lose hope as everyone started to lose their smiles and the chances of a bright future started to seem bleak.

Ochaco and Asui, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 preview images (Image via BONES)

While the preview images also revealed Re-Destro, Geten, and Cemetos, their role in the upcoming episode is yet to be revealed. All that's left are deep stinging scars as heroes look to recover and recollect themselves before Shigaraki's second-coming.

