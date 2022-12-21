My Hero Academia 8th popularity poll shows Bakugo overtaking Deku and Todoroki

The top three characters from the previous My Hero Academia popularity poll have managed to retain their spots in the eighth popularity poll, with Katsuki Bakugo staying on top and Izuku Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki securing the second and third spots, respectively.

While the results of the eighth My Hero Academia popularity poll are yet to be released worldwide, the same has already been published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and, thus, has been leaked online.

Bakugo wins My Hero Academia's eighth popularity poll

My Hero Academia chapter 376 spoilers are out, and so are the results for the manga's eighth popularity poll in which Katsuki Bakugo has managed to retain his spot as the series' most popular character for the seventh time consecutively.

Following him in the popularity poll are Izuku Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki, both of whom have been in the same position since the fifth popularity poll.

The full My Hero Academia eighth popularity poll results are as follows:

Katsuki Bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Endeavor Tenya Iida Denki Kaminari Shota Aizawa Keigo Takami Eijiro Kirishima Ochaco Uraraka Dabi Tomura Shigaraki Mirio Togata Hanta Sero Rody Soul Tamaki Amajiki Present Mic Hitoshi Shinso Kyoka Jiro All Might Himiko Toga Neito Monoma Momo Yaoyorozu Nejire Hado Mirko Fumikage Tokoyami Yo Shindo Beatboxer Bakugo Tsuyu Asui Best Jeanist

🧡dkbk/bkdk is canon💚 Kacchan’s heart.. @Dekacchann #MHASpoilers



BKDK WON AGAIN! Kacchan's 1st and Izuku is 2nd! I mean did we really expect anything else lol.. BKDK WON AGAIN! Kacchan's 1st and Izuku is 2nd! I mean did we really expect anything else lol.. #MHASpoilersBKDK WON AGAIN! Kacchan's 1st and Izuku is 2nd! I mean did we really expect anything else lol.. https://t.co/hztuOAwTpI

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi created an illustration of the same, where one can see the characters in seemingly medieval outfits, carrying swords and wearing armor and similar outfits.

Fans react to the popularity poll results and illustration

While the popularity poll was massive for fans, the matching shoulder pads and poses that both Midoriya and Bakugo had in the illustration caught fans' eye. A majority of them have always shipped the two characters, and thus, this illustration was a gold mine.

ever @DabisPoleDance #MHASpoilers



Just had to point out that they skinned the dragon from previous popularity poll fantasy art Just had to point out that they skinned the dragon from previous popularity poll fantasy art #MHASpoilersJust had to point out that they skinned the dragon from previous popularity poll fantasy art 😭 https://t.co/VDekmKReXd

Some fans even pointed out how the shoulder pads worn by the two boys had similarities to the scales of the dragon that got featured in another manga illustration. Subsequently, fans heaped praise on Kohei Horikoshi's eye for detail.

Fans were also moved by the individual character designs, starting with the scar on Bakugo's chest. Kaminari Denji's piercings, Hawks' white wings, and Todoroki's hair that has gotten styled by Horikoshi to have a side partition.

Additionally, fans of the manga were also surprised by some of the rankings in the popularity poll. Firstly, fans had immense respect for Sero after he broke into the top 15 characters.

Screenshot of a fan reacting to the popularity poll (Image via Twitter)

Following that, fans of the series were surprised that Bakugo appeared twice in the 30 characters list with Beatboxer Bakugo. Lastly, the gap in votes between Bakugo and second-placed Izuku Mirodiya was outrageous for some fans.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes