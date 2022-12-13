My Hero Academia season 6 releases "All Out War" climax PV

TOHO Animation has released a new PV for My Hero Academia season 6 as the anime is reaching the climax of its cour one, with only two more episodes remaining to air.

The previous episode, titled Dabi's Dance, saw Dabi revealing himself to be the first son of Endeavor. Like Endeavor's other children, he was an offspring created in hopes of producing the perfect child with both fire and ice quirks. Unfortunately, when Dabi was a child, he was lost in a forest fire, after which it was presumed that he had passed away. However, he was alive all this time.

My Hero Academia season 6 releases new PV for cour 1 finale

With My Hero Academia season 6 closing in on its final two episodes, the anime has released an "All Out War" climax PV. The anime is currently adapting the Paranormal Liberation Arc of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga, as the final two episodes of cour one are set to feature the fight between the Todorki siblings - Toya (Dabi) and Shoto.

After Endeavor ended up using all his strength in an attempt to take down Shigaraki, Shoto will have to take over the fight as his father is too shocked after learning that his first son is still alive.

According to the number 1 hero, his son had passed away from a forest fire, with only his lower jaw remaining on the scene. However, his son (Dabi) was dancing in front of him as he revealed that he was alive all this time.

In the meantime, Skeptic hacked into all televisions across the country to broadcast Dabi's confession as he revealed his lineage with blood reports as proof of the same. The broadcast also painted a negative picture of the number 1 hero as his abusive past in pursuit of power was revealed to the world. Thus, the final two episodes could also show people's reactions to the same.

The final two episodes are all set to feature an all-out battle against Gigantomachia. Best Jeanist, who was previously injured, has returned from his recovery as he attempts to take down the giant villain.

However, it seems like even he is being pushed back by Gigantomachia, as the main protagonist, Izuku, can be seen in pain from watching his compatriots take on the villain.

Deku has already gone beyond his limits to use One For All, as his body has weakened, but it seems like he is set to give one final push to help the other heroes defeat Gigantomachia.

