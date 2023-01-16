My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 will be broadcast on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 episode 15 kickstarted the second cour of the anime, dealing with the aftermath of the war and the next step in All For One’s plan.

The episode also featured the return of three major villains from previous seasons as well as the introduction of a brand new character who, according to the second opening sequence, will play an important role in the upcoming episodes of My Hero Academia season 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

Everything to know about the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16

Global release date and time

Shoto steels his resolve to stop Toya (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 will be released on Saturday, January 21, 2023, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on the time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am PST (January 21, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am EST (January 21, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 8.30 pm GMT (January 21, 2023)

Central European Time: 9.30 am CET (January 21, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm IST (January 21, 2023)

Philippine Time: 4.30 pm PHT (January 21, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 5.30 pm JST (January 21, 2023)

Australian Central Time: 7 pm ACT (January 21, 2023)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16

The preview of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16 began with Hawks and Best Jeanist back in action, as the two heroes sped down in a specialized car while taking down villains using ropes extending from the vehicle. The scene provided a glimpse of the chaos prevailing on the streets after news of the heroes’ failure broke over the news, leading to civilians losing faith in their protectors.

Hawks’ admiration for the current number 1 Pro hero, showing the hero as a child hugging an Endeavor stuffed toy, was also depicted in the preview. The hero in question sat in a hospital bed, looking out of the window, where reporters and protesters had gathered outside to confront him regarding Dabi's confession.

Hawks and Best Jeanist in season 6 episode 16 preview (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Season 6 episode 15 showed the Todoroki siblings Natsuo and Fuyumi, along with their mother, Rei, entering the hospital to visit Shoto, suggesting that the upcoming episode might feature a reunion of the Todoroki family. The episode might also show Deku, who was still unconscious in episode 15, finally regaining consciousness as well. As for the title of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 16, it has been revealed to be The Hellish Todoroki Family, Part 2.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 15

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15, titled Tartarus, began with AFO attacking Tartarus with the near High-End Nomus to release his real body. Still in control of Shigaraki’s body, AFO suppressed the Decay villain’s will and used various quirks to circumvent the security measures taken by the facility to prevent prisoners from escaping.

Realizing that his real body was located deep underwater at the lowest level of Tartarus, AFO disabled the power system of the facility, allowing the prisoners to break out from within. Season 6 episode 15 featured the return of three major antagonists from the series, including Muscular, whom Deku had defeated in season 3, followed by Stain, whose ideology popularized the League of Villains, and Overhaul, who used Eri to develop quirk-destroying bullets in season 4.

The escaping inmates also included the purple-haired woman who appeared in the second opening for season 6. After helping the inmates escape from the facility, AFO instigated them to raid other prisons and break out criminals, effectively upsetting the heroes’ attempts to track him down. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 then moved on to show the heroes recovering at Central Hospital, beginning with Bakugo, who had just woken up.

Though severely injured, Aizawa and Gran Torino both survived, while Shoto sat ruminating over the similarities between Dabi and his resentment towards their father. He realized that with Endeavor in that state, it would fall to him to stop his oldest brother. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 ended with Bakugo trudging towards Deku’s room after finding out that the green-haired boy was the only one who hadn’t woken up.

