My Hero Academia season 6: Will Deku become a vigilante? Explained

With the start of My Hero Academia season 6’s second half underway, fans are curious as to exactly what’s next for the stars of the series. Following what is essentially a draw at best and failure at worst in the Paranormal Liberation War, the Pro Heroes find themselves needing to rest and rebuild after the war’s harrowing events.

Of particular interest to many fans is Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, and what he’ll get up to in My Hero Academia season 6’s latter half. With the new opening theme visuals seemingly showing him working on his own, many are curious as to whether he remains a Pro Hero, becomes a vigilante, or finds a middle ground between the two.

Follow along as this article delves into whether or not Deku will become a vigilante in My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero Academia season 6’s second half will see Deku try new tactics to protect those around him

rose 🤍 @mimidynamight izuku breaking out of “vigilante/dark deku” with those bright and shining eyes like i’m crying so bad rn izuku breaking out of “vigilante/dark deku” with those bright and shining eyes like i’m crying so bad rn https://t.co/LoUwaqLjwH

Following the events seen in the first half of My Hero Academia season 6, Deku is understandably very perturbed at the tragedies which befell his fellow Pro Heroes. This is especially significant when considering that Shigaraki and All For One’s main goals in the war were to kill Deku and obtain the One For All Quirk for themselves.

As a result, Deku feels that physical injuries such as those Mirko and Hawks suffered fall squarely on him. While the emotional trauma fans saw Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki suffer isn’t necessarily his fault, Deku still feels responsible since he’s the reason Dabi and the former League of Villains were even involved.

As a result, Deku experiences a new emotional state and begins to blame himself more than ever before in the series. This is further exacerbated by a conversation he has with Gran Torino, in which Deku is forced to confront the impossibility of his own personal goal of saving Tomura Shigaraki.

Thus, My Hero Academia season 6’s second half will see Midoriya set off, first with All Might by his side. In an effort to not endanger those who aren’t otherwise already a target of Shigaraki and All For One, the two work with Pro Heroes to coordinate efforts in finding their enemies and recapturing escaped villains from Tartarus.

However, after a brutal attack that sees All Might nearly killed, Midoriya even cuts ties with his own mentor, choosing to work fully on his own instead. This is what many refer to as Deku’s vigilante era, where he truly is a one-man team with no allies to speak of. However, it’s not entirely accurate given one key point.

Despite working by himself in a vigilante-like manner, Deku is still a legally licensed Pro Hero. Although displaying vigilante-like tactics and mindsets, his being a legally licensed Pro Hero essentially turns his “vigilante” behavior into that of a Pro Hero working on his own.

In summation

My Hero Academia season 6’s second half will see Deku become like a vigilante in many ways, but will not fully become one due to retaining his Pro Hero license. While he may not play the part in its entirety, however, he certainly walks the walk and talks the talk of a vigilante, as fans will find out shortly.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes