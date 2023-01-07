My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 leaks confirm opening theme by Eve and the start of the Villain Hunt arc

It seems that the reported leaks from earlier in the week regarding My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2 opening theme were indeed accurate. Twitter user and reputable news source @MerryFreeza (Freeza) confirmed that the new opening theme will indeed be from hit Japanese band Eve.

Also confirmed by Freeza is that My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 will be a recap episode for the first cour rather than focusing on brand new material. They also claimed that episode 15 will be titled Tartarus, which will likely mark the beginning of the new cour and the colloquially called Villain Hunt Arc, which is formally titled Tartarus Escapees Arc.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 set to introduce “a-ma-zing” new opening visuals with a new theme to boot

The latest update

Freeza's tweet (Image via Twitter)

In addition to the aforementioned information, Freeza also confirmed previous leaks which suggested a new ending would be coming from Japanese group Six Lounge. They further confirmed that the ending “looks like casual MHA endings,” likely implying that there’s nothing special about it.

They also specified that the purpose of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 is to see the damage on both sides. As fans saw in the first cour, the Paranormal Liberation War Arc was incredibly costly for both Pro Heroes and villains, with each side taking severe losses. While not specified by Freeza, the episode will likely summate the total losses for each side, as seen in the manga equivalent.

One of the most exciting parts of the tweet, however, is an attached picture, which seems to portray Lady Nagant in the series’ next opening. While fans will know for sure once My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 is officially released, this tease is incredibly exciting in and of itself, with Nagant being a fan-favorite character from the upcoming arc.

Fans seemed incredibly excited over this latest news, with only a minority of the series’ fandom seemingly upset over the upcoming recap episode. Nevertheless, the episode should still at least adapt one issue from the series’ manga, meaning that it will at least continue moving the adaptation forward to some degree.

The episode is set to be released on Saturday, January 7, at 5.30 PM JST, on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. It will be available for international fans to stream via Crunchyroll shortly after its release. As per usual, the exact release time on Saturday will vary by specific region, but territories worldwide should all see the episode become available sometime on Saturday.

