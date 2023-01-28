My Hero Academia: 4 characters Gentle Criminal can defeat (and 4 he never can)

My Hero Academia is one of the most renowned manga and anime series of the modern era. It revolves around a group of teenagers who want to be professional heroes, and the series is set in a world where the majority of humanity possesses powers, termed quirks.

As the plot has so many incredible heroes, it is not unusual to expect some intriguing villains in My Hero Academia as well. The anime never fails to portray both sides of the story - as much as the series is about heroes and the making of heroes, it is also about villains and the making of villains.

My Hero Academia has showcased one such antagonist who does not generally display the characteristics of a villain. He can be considered a criminal but not a villain because deep down he is just a damaged hero.

The Gentle Criminal wanted to be a hero but ended up as a villain after being rejected and failing repeatedly. Later, with the assistance of his crime partner La Brava, he turned his weak quirk of elasticity into a strength. His quirk allows him to give elasticity to anything he touches, making it stretchable and bouncy.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia.

Characters Gentle Criminal can defeat in My Hero Academia

1) Tsuyu Asui

Asui from My Hero Academia. (image via Studio Bones)

Asui is a student in class 1-A at UA High. She has a frog-like look thanks to her quirk frog. Her frog-like skills include exceptional swimming, a tongue that can reach a distance of 20 meters, the ability to stick to and climb up walls, superhuman leaping, and poison that numbs.

While the skills are quite helpful and impressive, they are insufficient on land. Her quirk offers her an advantage in the water, but on land, she has a good chance of losing to Gentle Criminal, who has the power to transform everything into elastic.

2) Yuga Aoyama

Aoyama from My Hero Academia. (image via Sportskeeda)

Yuga Aoyama, the unusual Class 1-A exchange student, was given the Navel Laser Quirk by All for One, which enables him to fire laser beams from his belt. Yuga's body is incompatible with the quirk, and therefore, if he utilizes it for an extended amount of time, he gets intestinal problems.

He will be no match for Gentle Criminal, who has a firm grasp on his creative quirk, elasticity, which allows him to turn anything elastic just by touching it. He has also converted his flaws into strengths, giving him a significant advantage over Aoyama in fights.

3) Mashirao Ojiro

Ojiro from My Hero Academia. (image via Studio Bones)

Also known as Tailman, Ojiro is a Class 1-A student at U.A. High School and is a martial arts hero. His calm demeanor also facilitates his tactical thinking on the battlefield. In terms of physical abilities, Ojiro has proven to be a highly capable combatant.

He employs his Quirk, Tail, to deliver direct attacks or to support his movement in battle. His fighting style combines his prehensile tail with his martial arts knowledge, giving him an advantage in close-range combat.

Even though he has good physical skills in close-range combat, it is not enough to defeat Gentle Criminal who embodies a much flashier and more useful quirk that provides him with defending as well as attacking opportunities from a distance.

4) Toru Hagakure

Toru aka the invisible girl of class 1A from My Hero Academia. (image via Studio Bones)

Toru Hagakure, also known as the Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl from Class 1-A at U.A. High School, has an unusual capacity to become invisible. She has a completely invisible body that can only be identified when she is dressed.

Toru has a significant advantage in secret operations because she can easily avoid visual detection, making her ideal for surprise attacks and spy missions. However, as impressive as it appears, it is not the most powerful ability when it comes to ruthless combat. As a result, Gentle Criminal has a better chance of defeating her.

Characters Gentle Criminal can never defeat in My Hero Academia

1) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki is one of the brightest students at UA High - he is a prodigy with one of the most extraordinary quirks, allowing him to produce freezing ice from one side of his body and burning flames from the other. His lethal quirk, combined with his calm, strategic mindset, makes him a one-man army.

Gentle Criminal, on the other hand, was born with a quirk that allows him to make any object elastic simply by touching it. It is undeniably a powerful ability, but it lacks attacking power. Shoto clearly has the upper hand over Gentle Criminal, and it is safe to say that he can never defeat the former.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo, if looked past his overconfident and arrogant outer layer, is one of the most talented and strongest students in the entire UA High. He has a very destructive quirk, not to mention an extremely hardworking and competitive character who despises losing.

His quirk, Explosion, allows him to secrete nitroglycerin-like sweat from the palms of his hands and ignite it on command, allowing him to create strong explosions. It is one of the deadliest quirks, one that even seems villainous.

Even though Gentle Criminal is very strategic and has great control over his quirk, he is no match for the Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. Knowing Bakugo, it is obvious that he will not hold back and will try to end the battle ruthlessly even before it begins.

3) Keigo Takami: Hawks

Keigo Takami, also known as Wing Hero: Hawks, is the current No. 2 Pro Hero following the retirement of All Might. He is not only powerful but also one of the most charming and popular pro heroes in the My Hero Academia Universe.

Fierce Wings is the name of his quirk. He can fly thanks to the bright red, feathery wings on his back, and he can telekinetically control the movement and nature of each individual feather, allowing him to harden them into a blade and shoot them as weapons while controlling their speed and direction.

Given their different personalities, a fight between Gentle Criminal and Hawks will undoubtedly be amusing. However, it is reasonable to conclude that against Hawks, Gentle Criminal would not last long because the match could be terminated at any point with just one of his feathers.

4) Deku

Tostos @TosinBaiye I LIVEEEE for anime edits man, this My Hero Academia opening is just *chefs kiss* Now begins Deku’s vigilante arc I LIVEEEE for anime edits man, this My Hero Academia opening is just *chefs kiss* Now begins Deku’s vigilante arc 😌 https://t.co/p3DLTM1Ng7

Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, is chosen as the strongest hero's successor. He may appear to be fortunate to have the strongest quirk, but it is not simply luck because he worked hard to obtain it and continues to work hard to control and polish it.

His desire to use his peculiarity to protect and help people, set him apart from others. He recently discovered that his quirk, One For All, has numerous powers that have been passed down from prior users, making it the My Hero Academia Universe's strongest quirk.

If they were to engage in combat once more, Daku would unquestionably prevail—but this time, far more quickly. However, as Deku has already noted, despite being a criminal, Gentle Criminal is not a real villain, and as a result, the chances of seeing them fight are nil. Be that as it may, it is obvious that Gentle Criminal will never win against Deku.

Poll : 0 votes