My Hero Academia: Voice actor of Fairy Tail's Natsu joins the series as the Sixth OFA User

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is already moving along at a good pace, with just the right amount of revelations in each episode as the story progresses according to the manga. Among all the big revelations, the one that gets highlighted the most has to be the introduction of the former user of One For All in the recent episode.

As seen in the previous episode, Deku was able to communicate with the former users of his quirk in a dream-like dimension while he was unconscious in the real world. In that dimension, he was able to interact with most of the previous users.

The introduction of new abilities is very crucial at this point as Deku is already on a mission to eradicate evil shadows from society after that interaction that made him realize that he is possibly the last user of One For All.

That is not all, though, as fans of My Hero Academia were recently introduced to En, the sixth user of One For All, played by the voice actor of Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail. Continue reading to find out what this implies.

With the introduction of the sixth user of One For All, a new cast member got introduced to fans of My Hero Academia

Tetsuya Kakihara is playing En a.k.a the sixth user of One For All

En in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The renowned voice actor Tetsuya Kakihara is well known for the role of Natsu, in Fairy Tail, Kainfury from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Gouki Aratake from Maid-Sama, and many more. He is the voice behind the character En from My Hero Academia.

En is the sixth user of One For All. The ability was passed on to him by Daigoro Banjo. Other than One For All, he has his own quirk called Smokescreen. It enables the user to emit a large cloud of smoke from their body, which is frequently done to block the attackers' line of sight. Smokescreen is a great weapon for evacuation procedures in risky situations since it can cover a large area.

Deku's New Arc (Image via Studio Bones)

While it can be a very useful quirk for rescue operations, it could turn on its users in combat and leave them helpless. This is because if a lot of smoke is generated, their vision can become blurry and they might not be able to fight.

The significance of En in Deku's arc

As the plot of My Hero Academia progressed in season 6, former users of OFA recently appeared again when Izuku was in a coma after the Paranormal Liberation War arc. In the interaction with the previous users, Izuku got hit with some major revelations about himself, his quirk, and his opponent.

Daigoro, who passed on the quirk to En, revealed that he and En survived getting the quirk stolen twice at the hands of All For One. In this interaction, Izuku also got to learn more about Daigoro, En, Hikage, and their quirks.

The significance of En and his quirk, Smokescreen, is going to play a major role in the Dark Hero Arc of Deku. En and Hikage's quirks will work together to help Deku face his future challenges.

What happened in Episode 19 of My Hero Academia?

Episode 19 of season 6 of My Hero Academia marked the reappearance of the villain Muscular. Deku was shown indulging in a fight with the villain, who embodies superhuman-like strength. During the fight, Deku was seen using En's quirk known as Smokescreen for the first time.

As the events in My Hero Academia progressed, En communicated with Deku to help him understand the importance of controlling the quirk because, as already mentioned, overusing this ability can harm the user directly.

Through this interaction, En understood that Deku holds immense respect for every former user and their quirk rather than just considering those powers as simple tools for gaining the upper hand in battle. In future episodes, En is expected to appear again to guide Deku.

