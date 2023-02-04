My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18: Deku gets to meet the previous users of OFA

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18, titled Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, was released on February 4, 2023. The episode packed a lot of surprises. It showcased Deku in an unknown dream-like stage, meeting the past heroes who have used and developed One For All. Their meeting revealed many hidden secrets about the quirk and previous users.

Following the brutal fight between Shigaraki and Deku, the League of Villains backed off from the battlefield, allowing Shigaraki to heal. Heroes, on the other hand, were severely damaged and broken, both psychologically and physically.

Everyone was transported to the hospital and recovered consciousness, whereas Deku lapsed into a coma due to the overuse of his body's powers and the prior users' desire to interact with him.

My Hero Academia: The Final Arc begins

Deku communicates with the previous users of his quirk

The previous users of One For All in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 ended on a devastating note, with the hero society collapsing as a result of the massive war between the League of Villains and Heroes, as well as the revelation of the dark past of the number one hero, Endeavor.

After momentarily halting Tomura Shigaraki, the League of Villains turned back to give the former time to heal and fully activate his powers, putting an end to the war between them and the heroes for the moment.

The retrieval of the League of Villains does not help restore the people's lost trust in the heroes, who now do everything except trust them. On the other hand, as the students and heroes who engaged in the war recover, the system collapses, and even professional heroes begin to resign.

One For All is a lethal quirk

At the beginning of episode 18 of My Hero Academia, it was shown that Deku is still in his unconscious state while his mentor, All Might, is by his side in the hospital. All Might appeared to be aware that the time Deku is taking to wake up is critical, and he may also be communicating with the previous holders of the quirk, One For All.

That was actually true, as Deku, in his unconscious state, found himself in a different dimension where he could see and communicate with the previous users of his quirk, One For All. They were present, but he could only interact with those whose power he already possessed.

In the interaction, it was revealed that One For All is a lethal quirk that decreases the life span of the users. The death of the fourth user was previously unknown to Deku and even the user Hikage Shinomori.

Hikage revealed in the episode that his cause of death was rapid aging, although he died only at the age of 40. The fourth user stayed isolated during his days to improve the quirk for the next generation. Later, the power of the quirk started to tear his body apart.

Deku will be the last user of One For All

Deku from My Hero Academia (Image via Sportskeeda)

After observing how the quirk reacted to the user's bodies, they concluded that One For All could not be held by a user who already had a quirk. Thus, Deku is the last successor to the quirk, making him their last hope to take All For One down.

In the interaction, Deku was also asked if he could kill Tomura Shigaraki and how his interpretation was different from other users'. According to Deku, Shigaraki was someone who cried for help inside, whereas other users found him to be the merry impression of hatred that was implemented inside him by All For One.

After hearing Deku's thoughts, the first user of the quirk stated that they would support him throughout the process, and that it was simply a way for them to test Deku. They also informed Deku that Gran Torino is alive.

Later in the episode, it was shown that Deku decided to quit UA High as a way to protect his friends from getting further hurt because of him. He went on a separate journey to stop the villains after writing to his friends back in UA and telling them about his secret of One For All.

The Final arc of My Hero Academia commences

There was a time skip, and Deku once again appeared in his torn-up hero costume while holding Gran Torino's cape and displaying an emotion completely different from what My Hero Academia fans have previously seen.

His body is covered in scars, and his face looks worn out. Deku's smile has vanished, and the episode ends with the beginning of the Final Arc of My Hero Academia.

