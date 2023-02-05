My Hero Academia reveals Deku won't have a successor

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18, titled Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, came up with tons of surprises. The episode solely focused on Deku's interaction with the previous users of One For All in a different dimension while Deku stayed unconscious in the real world.

It was released on February 4, 2023, and with revelations of some of the major secrets and theories of My Hero Academia, it marked the beginning of the Final Arc. One of those major reveals was the lethal nature of Deku's quirk, One For All, hinting at Deku being its last successor and thus, the last hope against All For One.

The main protagonist of the series, Deku, had significant character development throughout the series. In the My Hero Academia universe, he has grown to be one of the greatest heroes. He embodies the qualities of a true hero and his innate desire to save everyone makes him worthy of One For All.

Despite the fact that he grew up with the qualities of a real Hero, fate chose to humiliate the kind-hearted kid by making him Quirkless. Or perhaps fate was preparing him for higher responsibility, which is to protect the world from All For One by granting him the revolutionary quirk, One For All.

My Hero Academia: Deku is the last hope against All For One

In My Hero Academia season, 6 Horikoshi went all out and made some of the greatest reveals of the story, shedding light on major backstories and quirk theories, adding a much-needed new dimension to the story.

The story has already revealed that One For All is a revolutionary quirk that has been passed down for generations to people worthy of holding it. With the power of the quirk comes the great responsibility of protecting society from evil and stopping the greatest threat to mankind, All For One.

When the quirk was passed down to Deku by All Might, it started to evolve tremendously. It was then revealed that One For All comes with multiple quirks that have been used by previous users. These quirks started to get activated naturally within Deku one by one.

In episode 18 of season 6, Deku was shown unconscious on a hospital bed after the brutal war between him and Shigaraki. All Might was shown to be by his side and was well aware that the time Deku was taking to wake up was critical, and the latter may also be communicating with the previous holders of the quirk.

As one of the previous holders of the quirk, his intuitions were true. Deku, in his unconscious state, found himself in a different dimension where he could see and communicate with the previous users of his quirk, One For All.

In the interaction, it was revealed that One For All is a lethal quirk that decreases the life span of the users. Before the Quirk was passed to Deku, OFA was already destroying the bodies of the people who wielded it before him.

One For All users who did not fall before All For One in combat died young due to the incredible strain they subjected their bodies to. The oldest known wielder, Hikage Shinomori was around 40 years old before he passed away.

After observing how the quirk reacted to the bodies of the users, all the previous wielders concluded that One For All could not be held by a user who already had a quirk. Thus, Deku is the last successor to the quirk, making him their last hope to take All For One down.

How is Izuku ideal for One For All?

The only two individuals in the history of OFA to use it without straining their bodies were All Might and Izuku. This is because neither of them had their own quirks when they were born.

They were the ideal candidates for OFA due to their quirkless bodies. But out of the two, only Deku got the chance to finish the quirk and acquire all of the additional quirks that have been wielded by the past users of it.

In contrast to All Might, Deku was not even physically powerful. He was just an ambitious boy with a kind heart that is filled with the desire to save people with a smile on his face. His innate heroic spirit has the potential to lead the world to a new era of true heroes.

Deku has also turned his weaknesses into his strengths. He has worked his way up and developed his body and the quirks without stepping back. His hard work and way of perceiving the world with eyes of kindness have truly won the support of past users of the quirk, making him the chosen one.

Why can't Deku transfer the quirk to the upcoming generation?

As mentioned already, One For All cannot be held by someone who already has a quirk because of its deadly drawbacks. It is also a revolutionary quirk that is blessed with immense powers that cannot be simply given to anyone.

The world of My Hero Academia comprises humans with unique abilities known as quirks. More than 70% of mankind possess extraordinary powers or quirks, making Deku among a population of less than 20% which is also rapidly decreasing with time.

Thus, Deku belongs to an endangered group of individuals in My Hero Academia who were not born with a quirk. It is rare to find an individual without a quirk in this society. The fact that All Might was able to find Deku could be considered the work of destiny.

It justifies when the anime says that the quirk chose him, which imposes that he is the chosen one who was allowed to unleash the true powers of the quirk, making him the ultimate user of One For All.

The primary motive of One For All in My Hero Academia is to put an end to All For One and the urgency of the story indicates that it is high time to execute the work before AFO destroys the world. Thus, it is Deku who is responsible for stopping him in his act.

