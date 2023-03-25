Oshi No Ko Anime reveals New Key Visual & Trailer at Anime Japan 2023

The Oshi No Ko Anime stage at Anime Japan 2023 proved to be lucky for all fans who were hoping to learn important details about the upcoming anime, which is already making headlines in Japan. Prior to its global release on April 12, 2023, The AJ Stage Event unveiled a brand-new key visual that highlights Aqua Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino up front.

The anime also took the opportunity to utilize the grand stage and made public a fresh new trailer that spiked further excitement among fans. As the anime's premiere episode is already running in theaters in Japan and performing exceptionally well, it was a great move from the makers to deliver another promotional chip to keep viewers asking for more.

Oshi No Ko at Anime Japan 2023 makes fans extremely happy by revealing a new visual and trailer before its global release

The anime adaptation of Oshi No Ko will premiere on April 12, 2023, for the international audience. The eagerly anticipated premiere has been a hot topic among anime fans, as the manga version has already been a huge success.

The first episode of the anime, which is 90 minutes long, is currently showing in Japanese theaters, and has been compared to a classic like Perfect Blue.

The high-profile involvement of Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka in the rom-com manga has also raised expectations for the upcoming anime, making it one of the most anticipated shows of the season.

Oshi no Ko Info & News - Unofficial @Oshinoko_info Oshi no Ko PV 2!

Special 90-minute episode 1 airs globally on April 12th! Oshi no Ko PV 2! Special 90-minute episode 1 airs globally on April 12th! https://t.co/MzKBw5ibbV

The short trailer did a great job of fueling excitement among international fans. The promotional video showcased twins Ruby and Aqua growing up and aspiring to be stars like their mother. The dynamic of their relationship has been beautifully portrayed in the short clip, with a mesmerizing background track.

Much like the promotional video, the new visual also focuses on the twins. As seen in the new visual, Aqua Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino are in front, posing like idols, much like their mother, which symbolizes their dream to walk in her footsteps.

About the anime

Oshi No Ko is set to be released on April 12 with a 90-minute episode. (Image via Studio Doga Kobo)

The anime is officially produced by Doga Kobo, with Daisuke Hiramaki as director and Chao Nekotomi as assistant director. Jin Tanaka, the series' scriptwriter, is also part of the highly-skilled team.

Oshi No Ko showcases the story of Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, twin children of well-known idol Ai Hoshino. The series progresses following their attempts to become idols in the highly complex, corrupt, and toxic world of show business.

The plot of Oshi No Ko majorly revolves around Ruby and Aqua, who were actually doctors and patients in their previous lives and have now been reborn as the children of their cherished idol. As they follow in their mother's footsteps to become idols, they discover the industry's hidden, dark, and toxic aspects.

