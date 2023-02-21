Oshi No Ko anime: Release date, studio details, trailer, plot and more

Oshi No Ko, a rom-com from Mengo Yokoyari in collaboration with Aka Akasaka, is finally getting an anime adaptation. With the final trailer dropping online and an announcement of the release date, it is needless to say that excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

This anime might fill the hole left by Aka Akasaka's well-known work, Kaguya Sama: Love is War, and could be one of the biggest rom-coms of the year.

The final trailer for the same was released recently, and the opening song, Idol, performed by Yaosobi, is already generating buzz online.

Oshi No Ko anime revealed a release date via the final trailer

The final trailer for the rom-com stated that the Oshi No Ko anime is set to premiere on April 2023. Before that, the first episode will be broadcast as a 90-minute special episode in Japan on March 17, 2023.

It will be aired internationally through the global streaming platform, Crunchyroll, in April 2023.

Since April 2020, the manga, which revolves around two artists who meet, has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump. With the release of ten volumes, fans are now eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation of the same.

Cast and other details

🦋 Kei Hojas (ケイ・ホージャス) @_YulieShiori "Oshi no Ko" as one of the anticipated anime this 2023.

YOASOBI who will perform the Opening theme

Rie Takahashi (Hutao) as the main voice cast

Kuzu no Honkai's Artist

Kaguya-sama Writer/Author



Good Story Line



Ugh! Can't wait!

Studio Doga Kobo has been announced as the production company for the anime adaptation of Oshi No Ko, with Daisuke Hiramaki set to direct. The role of assistant director will be filled by Chao Nekotomi, who is well known for Love is Like a Cocktail. The soundtrack will be composed by Jin Tanaka (known for his work on Laid-Back Camp). Kanna Hirayama, the character designer for Rent-a-Girlfriend, will be responsible for character designs in the anime version of Oshi No Ko.

As for the voice actors of the characters, the main role of Ai will be essayed by Rei Takahashi. The role of Ruby will be played by Yurie Igoma, and Takeo Otsuka will play the role of Aqua. In addition, Goro, Sarina, and young Aqua will be played by Kent Ito, Tomoyo Takayanagi, and Yumi Uchiyama, respectively.

What to expect from the anime?

トリシャ @chrshcmps have been reading Oshi No Ko for quite sometime now cause i want to see what the fuss is about & they're not lying about how much of a rollercoaster ride the story is 🥲



expected about a fan being reborn as his idol's child but did not expect the emotional impact it would hit me

Oshi no Ko is the story of Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the daughters of the famous idol Ai Hoshino, and how they try to make it as idols in the complicated and sometimes dirty world of show business. The twins were once doctors and patients in a past life and have been reborn as the offspring of their beloved idol. As they follow in their mother's footsteps, they learn about the industry's dark and dangerous sides.

The trailer starts with the past lives of the twins. So, it's likely that the first episode of the anime will show how they crossed paths in their previous lives.

Final thoughts

Asano @AsanoElise



YOASOBI will sing the opening @AniTrendz I can't wait to see them, I hope it will be a good adaptation

The Oshi No Ko anime adaptation will definitely grow a strong fanbase. The story from the manga is already known to fans, and they were filled with joy when the final trailer announced the release date.

Mangaka Aka Akasaka's work hasn't disappointed fans before, and judging by the trailer, it can be said that it will not disappoint now.

