Kaguya-sama: Love Is War creator Akasaka announces retirement

With the end of the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga, creator Aka Akasaka has announced his retirement as a manga artist, saying that he has decided to continue working as an original author, creating original stories.

The announcement came a day after the release of the final chapter of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War on November 2, in the 49th issue of Weekly Young Jump. The manga is set to release its final volume on December 19, 2022, which will also see the release of the spin-off series' final volume and the final fanbook.

Announcing his retirement, manga author Aka Akasaka announced that he would like to end his activities as a "manga artist who draws" and focus on creating stories, working as an original author. As for art, he is likely to loosely continue it as a hobby.

In his retirement announcement, he thanked his supporters who followed the Kaguya-sama manga during its serialization spanning across seven and a half years.

He apologized to fans for failing to keep up with the weekly serialization, following which he admitted to having several weaknesses as a manga artist. However, he said that as he looks back, he feels happy, given how he might have made the people around him happier.

While Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga is over, Aka Akasaka believes that there are still a few loose ends in the story, which he would like to digest somehow, probably in the form of a spin-off series. He revealed that he and his team are working really hard on it, as they hope they can put out a beautiful story for the fans.

As for the fans themselves, they believe that the spin-off series could follow Ishigami and Ino.

Akasaka also thanked G3 Ida-sensei, who worked on the Kaguya-sama spin-off series, Kaguya-sama o Kataritai, alongside him for four years. He praised his colleague and asked his fans to support him in his future endeavors. He finished by thanking everyone, once again.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- release date announced

In the meantime, A-1 Pictures has now announced the release date for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- Movie. The movie is set to be released on December 17, 2022 in Japan. It will also be broadcast on television, but only after a special screening in theaters.

The date for the television premiere has yet to be announced by the studio. As for the plot, the movie will act as a direct sequel to the events in the third season.

