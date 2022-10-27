'Kaguya-sama: Love Is War' manga confirmed to end soon, final chapter date and more confirmed

After a seven-year run, Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga has been confirmed to end soon, with its final chapter set to be released on November 2, 2022, in the 49th issue of Weekly Young Jump.

It has also been confirmed that the final volume of the manga, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War volume 28, will be released on December 19, 2022. On the same day, fans will also receive the final volume of the spin-off series and the final fanbook set to be released by the series.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War confirmed to end in November 2022

According to the 48th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine, Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga will release its final chapter in the 49th issue of Shueisha's Young Jump on November 2, 2022.

Usually, Shueisha's Young Jump magazine cover features models on it, but this time, the series will be getting a rare manga cover on the 49th issue of the magazine to commemorate the final chapter's release.

This issue will also include a colored center page for the manga, an extra 12-page special booklet, and a dialogue between Akasaka and Japanese cosplayer Enako to commemorate the conclusion of the series.

Kaguya:sama Love is War volume 28 set to release in December 2022

Shueisha also confirmed that the final volume of the manga series, Kaguya-sama Love Is War volume 28, will be released on December 19, 2022. On the same day, the spin-off series, Kaguya-sama wo Kataritai, will release its final volume 8. It will include ten chapters - 178 to 187.

Along with the release of the final volumes of the manga series and its spin-off series, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War will also release its final fanbook on the same day.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends film set to release in Winter 2022

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends anime film is set to be released in Winter 2022. The anime sequel movie will be adapting the arc of the same name and will debut in Japan.

This arc will continue the story of the anime right after the conclusion of the third season's events. The film will also air on television, but only after a special screening set to take place in theaters.

A teaser visual of the same was also revealed by A-1 Pictures, which features Kaguya Shinomiya in two of her prominent moods featured in the series. The anime has yet to reveal a release date for the anime sequel movie or a release window for the television premiere. We might receive some news on the same after the release of the final chapter.

