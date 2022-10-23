Laid-Back Camp season 3 announced to be under production

Afro’s slice-of-life adventure series Laid-Back Camp’s much-awaited season 3 has been announced to be greenlit. On Friday, October 22, 2022, the anime's official Twitter account confirmed that the widely acclaimed “slow outdoor manga” is all set for a third installment. Besides the anime’s season 3 being under production, nothing has been revealed yet.

To commemorate the news, the writer and illustrator of Laid-Back Camp revealed a special illustration that comprises Nadeshiko Kagamihara, Inuyama Aoi, and Rin Shima, three of the five main characters of the series.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 will take on from chapter 53 of volume 10 of the original manga series

The anime has evidently stayed loyal to its source material throughout. Season 1 of the anime covered until volume 9 chapter 23, titled 12/25. The second season took on from volume 5 chapter 24, titled December Work and Everyone's Days Off, to volume 9 chapter 52, titled To a Journey's End.

As of now, Laid-Back Camp’s chapters has thirteen tankobon volumes. Season 3 is supposed to be covered from volume 10 chapter 53, Let's Make an Alcohol Stove, till the end of the 13th volume.

Afro’s Laid-Back Camp was serialized in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in July 2015. Later, in 2019, the anime got transferred to the publisher's website and manga app of Comic Fuz. Due to the series' skyrocketing popularity, Yen Press licensed it for North American release.

The manga series got adapted into a 12-episode anime series by C Station, which aired from January 4 to March 22, 2018. Later, the anime series received a second season of 13 episodes that aired from January 7 to April 1, 2021. Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime streaming platforms, co-financed and licensed Laid-Back Camp.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination.

It further continues:

When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl out camping alone. This outdoorsy girls' story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin.

The manga series also received an anime film titled Laid-Back Camp: Movie, which grossed over 7 million dollars in Japan. Additionally, the slice-of-life series inspired a live-action drama series featuring Haruka Fukuhara as Rin Shima, Yuno Ōhara as Nadeshiko Kagamihara, Momoko Tanabe as Chiaki Ōgaki, Yumena Yanai as Aoi Inuyama, and Sara Shida as Ena Saitō.

