Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime adaptation announced

Hirukuma’s light novel series Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon became immensely popular after it got published by Kadokawa Shoten in 2016. Earlier in the same year, the series got published as a web novel by Shōsetsuka ni Narō.

Being an Isekai/fantasy series, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon received a positive reception from both anime and non-anime enthusiasts for its distinctive storyline and hilarious characters. Due to its escalating popularity, the series is set to get an anime adaptation.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is under production

On August 6, 2022, VAP, a Japanese entertainment company, the subsidiary of Nippon TV, announced that Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon will receive an anime adaptation.

VAP’s authorized YouTube channel released an official teaser for the anime. It which didn’t reveal much about the animation but gave a short introduction to the protagonist, a vending machine.

With just three volumes, the series gained massive popularity after Kadokawa Shoten acquired the series to publish it as a light novel from Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2016.

In 2017, Yen Press announced that they were licensing the series for English release. In August 2021, Kuneida launched a manga adaptation of ASCII Media Works’s shonen manga magazine Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh.

The official English publisher of the series, Yen Press, issued the following description for the story:

"A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins, when he's reborn as what he admires the most in life — a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?"

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon?

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is a hilarious take on the Isekai genre, which somewhat resembles Fuse’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The protagonist of the series, Boxxo, is just a simple vending machine who can see and hear but is immobile. He depends heavily on a young and energetic Hunter named Lammis, also his love interest.

The anime chronicles their bizarre adventures as they start exploring the world’s dungeons and meet several unique individuals on this journey. The production house, cast, and staff for the anime remain undisclosed, but fans can expect all the crucial details with an official trailer and an expected release date to be revealed soon.

