Oshi No Ko episode 1 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Oshi No Ko has captivated a large audience since its manga debut in 2020. The plot, protagonist, and overall characterization have played an important role in gaining the manga a global audience, which has always been increasing with the days passing by. With that, fans are also excited about the release of its anime adaptation.

Oshi No Ko's anime adaptation is set to premiere on April 12, 2023. The much-awaited premiere has been a hot topic among anime fans, as the manga version is already a great success.

Due to the high-profile involvement of Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka in the rom-com manga, the bar has already been set high for the upcoming anime. It is also anticipated that it will fill the void left by Kaguya Sama: Love is War. It is predicted to be one of the year's biggest romantic comedies.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023, will mark the anime debut of Oshi No Ko with the release of its first episode. Fans have been expressing their happiness on the internet as they receive the big news and the details of the team behind the anime, as some of the finest and most experienced people are involved in the upcoming anime.

Doga Kobo is officially producing the anime, with Daisuke Hiramaki as the director and Chao Nekotomi as the assistant director. The amazing team also includes Jin Tanaka as the scriptwriter for the series.

Additionally, Kanna Hirayama designed the characters, and Takuro Iga was responsible for composing the music. Speaking of music, Oshi No Ko will have its opening theme song, Idol, covered by YOASOBI, and the ending theme song, Mephisto, will be covered by Queen Bee.

Broadcast time and where to watch

Oshi No Ko will be a television series premiering on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. The time of the premiere will vary according to the different time zones around the world. Here are all the time zones and the exact time of the broadcast:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm

Korean Standard Time (KST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7.30 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 am

Pacific Time (PT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7 am

New York Time (NYT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 am

There will be an advanced screening of a 90-minute extended version of the first episode of the series. It will be played in selected theaters around Japan from Friday, March 17, 2023. HIDIVE is responsible for streaming the series outside Japan.

All about the anime

Oshi No Ko follows the story of Aquamarine Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino, twin children of the well-known idol Ai Hoshino. The series follows their attempts to succeed as idols in the extremely complex, corrupt, and toxic world of show business.

The story features twins who have previously been doctors and patients who have now been reborn as the children of their cherished idol. They discover the industry's hidden, dark, and toxic aspects as they follow in their mother's footsteps to become idols.

Once the anime adaptation is released, the story is anticipated to attract more interest. Although it appears lively in the trailers and promotional videos, the manga predicts a serious and darker tone for the series.

