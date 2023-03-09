Studio Ghibli is one of the most unique studios in the world and is widely renowned for its unique aesthetic in animation. Studio Ghibli has given the world some of the most iconic anime films ever. It carries the essence of nostalgia in its work, which has moved the world for years and continues to do so even now.

The anime films created by the studio have turned out to be classics. Thus, it is a very special moment for the anime enthusiast as the legendary Studio Ghibli is ready with its 2023 fest. This year will bring ten Hayao Miyazaki films to North American theaters along with a specially filmed stage adaptation.

From My Neighbor Totoro to Spirited Away, Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 will feature 10 most iconic Hayao Miyazaki films

Get tickets NOW at #GhibliFest is back and bigger than ever! This year, we're bringing ALL TEN of Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli films to theaters, along with the North American debut of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage!Get tickets NOW at bit.ly/3ZaUaOI #GhibliFest is back and bigger than ever! This year, we're bringing ALL TEN of Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli films to theaters, along with the North American debut of SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage! ✨💫 Get tickets NOW at bit.ly/3ZaUaOI https://t.co/KoyyhVIL56

The work by the studio has fascinated and inspired audiences for generations with its stunningly beautiful films that have captivated the beauty of hand-drawn animation for decades. From its comforting mood board, mesmerizing background music, and storytelling through its beautiful animation, it is art at its best.

At the Studio Ghibli 2023 Fest, the legendary studio provides an opportunity to witness its fantastical creation once more. As announced on the official Twitter account of GKIDS, 10 of Hayao Miyazaki's most iconic Ghibli films will return to the big screen from March to November.

With the big news of the fan-favorite Ghibli film's comeback on the big screen this year, fans are over the moon, but the golden opportunity also comes with limitations. The films are only making their comeback in North American theaters. Thus, fans outside North America might have to wait longer for any other such opportunity in the future.

The line-up for the fest

Howl's Moving Castle will be featured in the studio's 2023 fest. (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 has turned into a mesmerizing celebration of art. It is nothing less than a film festival with some of the finest works by Hayao Miyazaki in the line-up.

The ten stories selected are remarkable and do the studio's distinctive artistic approach justice. Films like Ponyo and The Wind Riser seem to have been carefully chosen because they evoke a wide range of emotions.

The line-up for the fest is as follows:

My Neighbor Totoro [March 25 - March 29]

Spirited Away: Live on Stage [April 23 - April 27]

Ponyo 15th Anniversary Special [May 7, 8, and 10]

Kiki's Delivery Service [June 11, 12, and 14]

Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind [July 9 - July 11]

Castle in the Sky [July 10 and July 12]

Princess Mononoke [August 5 - August 9]

Porco Rosso [August 20 and 22]

The Wind Rises 10th Anniversary Special [August 21 and 23]

Howl's Moving Castle [September 23 - September 27]

Spirited Away [October 28 - November 1]

