Studio Ghibli announces Hayao Miyazaki's new film 'How Do You Live?' after 10-year hiatus

Hayao Miyazaki's last work, The Wind Rises, was released in 2013, as its title was a homage to Tatsuo Hori's novel The Wind Has Risen. The novel itself pays homage to a line in Paul Valéry's poem Le Cimetière Marin.

Hayao Miyazaki declared that it was his last film, after which he would retire from the production of feature-length films, but he is back out of retirement to make How Do You Live? at the age of 81.

Studio Ghibli unveils visual for How Do You Live?

Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live? by Hayao Miyazaki is set to be released in Japan on June 14, 2023. While the original name for the feature film is Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, its tentative English name is How Do You Live?, derived from the original 1937 novel by Genzaburō Yoshino.

As for the visual released by Studio Ghibli, it does not reveal much about the movie as fans of Hayao Miyazaki will have to wait a little longer for additional details about the movie, or else, they will have to either refer to the novel or its English iteration put out by Algonquin Young Readers.

Hayao Miyazaki in The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (Image via GKids)

For now, no staff members other than Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki have been revealed for the film. Thus, people will have to wait until Studio Ghibli reveals the other staff and cast members

What to expect from How Do You Live? movie

How Do You Live? movie is set to derive its story from the original novel as Miyazaki revealed how the story has a significant meaning to the film's protagonist.

The movie will mostly follow the story of fifteen-year-old Copper, who recently suffered the loss of his father. As he gazes out of his hometown of Tokyo, he watches thousands of people below as he ponders life's big questions.

Hayao Miyazaki outside his atelier near Studio Ghibli (Image via Takahiro Kaneyama)

His uncle would help out by giving him advice about the pivotal truths of life and helping him learn how the world works. Thus, the movie will follow Copper as he embarks on a philosophical journey to learn more about the heavens, earth, and human nature to determine the best way to live.

