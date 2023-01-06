8 new animes to watch out for in January 2023

With 2022 being a phenomenal year for anime fans, 2023 is expected to be even better. The 2023 winter anime season has already begun, and there are some incredible series in the lineup that fans cannot afford to miss. From breathtaking thrillers to heartwarming romcoms, this season sees the debut of some major new anime that has the potential to cross the benchmark that has already been set.

2023 has some fresh anime series with satisfying content to suit everyone's tastes and preferences that are set to make an impact this season.

Spy Classroom and 7 other anime that should be on your watchlist in January 2023

1) The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is a new fantasy romantic comedy anime from Studios Zero-G and Liber, based on Miyuki Tonogaya's original manga series. The anime has already premiered on January 4, 2023, and is expected to perform exceptionally well.

The story is about Himuro, who appears to be a regular office worker, but is actually the descendant of a snow spirit. Thus, when he becomes overwhelmed with emotions, ice and snow begin to form around him. Due to his supernatural abilities, he cannot get too close to anyone, making it increasingly difficult for him to reveal his hidden love for his coworker Fuyutsuki.

2) Revenger

Nitroplus and Shochiku's Revenger is a highly anticipated original anime series that kick-started on January 5, 2023. The story follows Raizo Kurima, a man who was betrayed by someone he trusted and is now a hitman for the organization Revenger, which seeks vengeance on behalf of those who lack power.

He works at a general store which is actually concealing the Revenger organization beneath the surface. In his work life, he meets five coworkers, each with a distinct personality, and the group of men somehow starts to form an odd friendship by working together.

3) Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is yet another rom-com on the list releasing on January 10, 2023. It is a sweet and sour story about Junta Shiraishi, a high school student with the simple goal of living a fulfilling youth, but he is not popular. In fact, everyone around him frequently fails to notice him because of his lack of presence. It is so severe that students believe his seat is always empty in class.

Nagisa Kubo, the girl who sits next to him, is the only one who has noticed his existence so far. She likes to tease him on a daily basis and frequently puts him in unusual and nerve-racking situations. This show can be a great way to start the year on a sweet note.

4) High Card

High Card is a poker-themed anime series that will debut on January 9, 2023. Fans cannot afford to miss an anime project in which Homura Kawamoto is involved. Kawamoto, the creator of Kageguri, is a part of the mixed project, which is expected to bring in some incredibly mind-blowing characters.

The plot is based on a world where a deck of 52 X-Playing cards with the capacity to provide holders various superhuman abilities and powers can control the world order. With the help of these cards, individuals can access the inner "buddy's" hidden power. The king of Fourland has given a secret group of players, known as High Card, direct orders to gather the cards scattered throughout the kingdom.

5) The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is definitely an upcoming slow-burn romance anime that will leave viewers with a cherry tint on their faces. The Angle Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, which will be released on January 7, 2023, is a romance anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto.

This is the story of Amane, who lives alone in an apartment next door to Mahiru, the most beautiful girl in his school. Even after being in the same school and living so close, they were nearly strangers until he saw her drenched on a rainy day and gave her his umbrella. As the show's name implies, Mahiru promises to help him around the house to repay the favor, and as their distance reduces, a connection slowly starts to bloom.

6) Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is a sci-fi action series based on a famous action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow. The anime promises to provide a new feel as Studio Orange has animated the series, which uses CGI rather than traditional animation. The long-awaited sci-fi anime will premiere on January 7, 2023, so it will be interesting to see how viewers accept the new animation style.

The story follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman on the run with a 60 billion double-dollar bounty on his head. His pursuers destroy every town he visits, but somehow, no one gets killed. Meryl and Milly are two insurance agents sent to find Vash the Stampede, but then they discover the infamous gunman to be a blonde, spiky-haired young man who is extremely friendly and a crybaby.

7) Spy Classroom

Spy Classroom, also known as Spy Room, is an action mystery anime that has received much attention since its announcement. The anime, which premiered on January 5, 2023, is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari.

The story is set in a world where battles are fought between spies due to previous bloody war experiences that claimed many lives. Lily is a student at one of the many facilities that prepare youngsters to become skilled spies. She barely passes the practical exams despite performing well on the written tests. Her chances of graduation are low because she has no discernible real-world talents.

That is until she is given the opportunity to join the Tomoshibi team and participate in an Impassable Mission. She eagerly accepts, only to discover that this is not the ideal adventure she had dreamed of, as other problematic female spies and a mysterious young man in charge of the operation join her.

8) Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! is another rom-com to be added to the must-watch list for January 2023. It is based on Fumita Yanagida's manga series and is expected to be a 13-episode series that will instantly lift the mood. The series has been gaining all the attention since it premiered on January 5, 2023, with a blast.

It tells the story of Tomo and Jun, who have been best friends since they were kids, but now that they are grown high schoolers, Tomo wants to be more than just friends. The only problem is that Jun treats her like one of the guys. Despite being a tomboy, Tomo is determined to show Jun that she is a woman worthy of his love.

