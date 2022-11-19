Trigun Stampede drops new trailer, more cast members revealed

Yasuhiro Nightow’s rebooted Trigun Stampede released the third official trailer at the Anime NYC panel on 19 November 2022, which gives a brief sneak peek at the captivating animation by Studio Orange and Kenji Mutou’s direction. The panel has also revealed the first concept art and three new cast members who will play a significant role in the newly rebooted anime.

Episode 1 of Trigun Stampede premiered at the Anime NYC panel exclusively. Later, members of Studio Orange who attended the panel announced that the first three episodes of the anime would be screened at the Human Trust Cinema Shibuya in Tokyo on December 3, 2022.

Cast members will join the stage of the Trigun Stampede premiere event in Japan

Alongside the Trigun Stampede premiere screening at the Human Trust Cinema Shibuya in Tokyo, a cast stage event will be held where the voice cast will share their thoughts on the rebooted anime and their experience. Tickets for the screening event will be sold on the official website of the Human Trust Cinema Shibuya theater from Friday, 25 November, at 7 pm JST.

Tickets can also be purchased directly from theaters only if they haven’t run out of them. After the acquisition, Crunchyroll will be streaming the rebooted action-adventure anime on its platform when the series premieres in January 2023.

Except for a few countries such as India, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Singapore, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the rest of the territories in the Asian continent are excluded from Crunchyroll's list.

Here’s how the official website of Trigun Stampede describes the story:

"A land where a sandstorm rages. There is a scorching star, No Man's Land, far from the earth, where five moons shine. The survivors of the human race depended on the ecological power reactor "Plant" to create all kinds of substances from scratch in a barren land where strange creatures wriggle, scraping their flesh and blood."

Further continuing:

"In that harsh world, there was one troublemaker, Humanoid Typhoon, who was given a bounty of 6 million $ and "will surely suffer a disaster if he gets involved." Its name is "Vash the Stampede." Rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe seeks a big scoop called a human typhoon with drunken veteran reporter Roberto De Niro and arrives at a gunman wrapped in a crimson coat."

It also states:

"With Nicholas D. Wolfwood, a rogue undertaker, the journey begins in pursuit of Vash's evil twin brother, Millions Knives. What are the countless assassins standing in your way and Knives' terrifying plans? When all mysteries are revealed, the battle for the world will begin!"

Kouki Uchiyama, who played Toge Inuyaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, will voice Legato Blue Summers, the Leader of the Gung-Ho Guns. TARAKO, known for playing Kirara in Inuyasha and Mogonoma in Danganroppa, will be taking on the role of Zazie “Beeb” the Beast, one of the most mysterious entities of the Gung-Ho Guns.

Ryusei Nakao, the voice behind Frieza in Dragon Ball and Mayuri Kurotsuchi in Bleach, will play William Conrad, the scientist who works with Knives.

The previously announced cast members include:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede

Junya Ikeda as Millions Knives

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash

Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives

Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem

Sakura Andou as Meryl Stryfe

Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood

Though the rebooted Trigun Stampede has only revealed the release window, enthusiastic fans are eager to learn the exact dates to mark their calendars. After the cast stage event, which will be held in Japan on December 3, Studio Orange and Crunchyroll will subsequently announce the actual premiere date and more details about the anime, including the episode count, theme song, and more.

