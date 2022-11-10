Trigun Stampede Episode 1 release date information: Characters, VAs, and other news

Trigun Stampede is a new adaptation of a classic anime, and its first episode will be released soon. There are a few dates to keep in mind regarding its premiere, along with a bevy of other news for fans of the original series.

As far as Episode 1 of Trigun Stampede goes, anime fans can expect it to debut at Anime NYC on November 18, 2022. The series' normal premiere outside of that is January 2023, with an unspecified date at the moment.

Trigun Stampede Episode 1 to premiere at Anime NYC

Heading to Anime NYC? Crunchyroll will be premiering the first episode of TRIGUN STAMPEDE at the special panel with Orange on November 18!

The studio for Trigun Stampede is a different one from the original series. Orange is behind this 3D animation, and some of its staff will be present at Anime NYC on November 18, 2022, when Crunchyroll premieres the series.

Anime NYC is slated to take place at the Javits Center in New York City between November 18, 2022, and November 20, 2022. This means this new anime will debut on the first day of the event.

If fans cannot watch Trigun Stampede at Anime NYC, they will have to wait until an unspecified date in January 2023. The series will air on TV Tokyo for Japanese fans and Crunchyroll for most people outside of Asia.

The only Asian countries that will have this anime on Crunchyroll are:

Bangladesh

India

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Nepal

Philippines

Singapore

Sri Lanka

The original 1998 anime series is also available on Crunchyroll.

Trigun Stampede characters and VAs

This new 3D anime will have several familiar characters from the original series, along with some new ones.

Here is a list of the characters and their VAs that have been officially announced already:

Vash the Stampede: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Young Vash: Tomoyo Kurosawa

Tomoyo Kurosawa Knives Millions: Junya Ikeda

Junya Ikeda Young Knives: Yumiri Hanamori

Yumiri Hanamori Meryl Stife: Sakura Andou

Sakura Andou Roberto De Niro: Kenji Matsuda

Kenji Matsuda Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshimasa Hosoya Rem Saverem: Maaya Sakamoto

One of the most notable characters to be missing from this lineup is Milly Thompson. She used to always be by Meryl Stife's side but is now replaced by a new character named Roberto De Niro.

Apart from this, all these characters and their VAs were confirmed by the official website. Here is a link for those curious to check it out:

Do note that the website is almost entirely in Japanese. Still, any translation software will confirm the above details for those curious enough to check it out.

Other Trigun Stampede information

The Trigun series is about an iconic gunslinger with a 60 billion double-dollar bounty. As high as his bounty is, he's actually a pacifist and tries to avoid killing people as much as possible.

The new adaptation is obviously named after him, and the show continues to have these traits, based on the official website's bio for the character. In general, all the returning characters have altered designs but don't deviate too much from the original source material.

More news about this new anime should arrive once it premieres at Anime NYC on November 18, 2022.

