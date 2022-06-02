5 of the strongest shounen anime characters who dislike fighting (and 5 who were born for it)

From Dragon Ball Z's Goku to Bleach's Kenpachi: There are plenty of strong shounen anime characters who will persist in a fight until they collapse. But therein lies a question - what becomes of those that are powerful but detest fighting?

Wanting to avoid conflict or confrontation is an admirable goal for any shounen anime character, especially when there are alternatives to fighting. Sure, they often fall on deaf ears, but it's always worth a try. Should the need arise, these characters can fight and are often powerful enough to stop their opponents.

Disclaimer: This list is only the author's opinion and contains spoilers for all the shounen anime mentioned. Due to One Punch Man being labeled a seinen according to multiple sources, Saitama is not on the list.

Some shounen anime characters that hate fighting

1) Shanks (One Piece)

One of the more powerful of the Four Pirate Emperors in the pirate shounen anime One Piece, "Red-Haired" Shanks is a former member of the legendary Gol D. Roger Pirates and is now captain of his crew. In sharp contrast to the other Four Emperors, Shanks is pacifistic and prefers to throw a good party with tons of sake rather than plunder and pillage.

Shanks is famous for ending the Marineford war with just words, being a former rival of the swordsman Mihawk, and matching Whitebeard in sword combat using all three forms of Haki - which can make multitudes of men collapse into unconsciousness. As if that was not formidable enough, he is also a super-fast runner and swimmer.

2) Koichi Hirose (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

While he is far from being the physically strongest among the cast of part four of the shounen anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Koichi is the most emotionally mature and doesn't like fighting. While it is true that Josuke doesn't seek out fights, he has more buttons to push than Koichi does. Koichi on the other hand, is a Stand ser, so fights come to him even though, like Josuke, he does not seek them out.

Reverb/ECHOES is considered among the most versatile and useful of the Stands as they evolve into different forms. At first, it amplifies words and is able to help him save his mother and sister. He then saves his future girlfriend after she tried to kill him when it makes words a reality (turning a sharp rock into a cartoonish bounce spring). The Third Act was able to stop Kira in his tracks and land one of the final blows on the serial killer.

3) Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

Love and Peace lies at the heart of Vash the Stampede's motto, code, and rhetoric. The blonde gunslinger of the shounen anime Trigun refuses to kill any of his opponents who cross his path, and would more than likely live a peaceful life if not for the massive bounty on his head. Though he's lost many friends and family, and has been betrayed many times, that hasn't stopped him from exhibiting a hopeful love towards humanity.

Even if Vash is prone to depression and absolutely cannot stand being alone, he still maintains an unending joyful and merciful streak. This is due to the strength of his powers. Vash isn't human - he's able to dodge bullets, regenerate fatal wounds, transform his arm into a massive cannon, shoot black hole bullets, teleport, and even form blades that automatically defend him.

4) Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob (Mob Psycho 100)

From a highly talented gunslinger to a powerful psychic third year in middle school, Shiego Kageyama aka Mob from the shounen anime Mob Psycho 100 may be a rather strong individual but never goes 100% unless as a last resort. His psychic powers are linked to his emotions, as strong negative emotions can cause them to lash out and hurt others. He also seems to exhibit signs of social anxiety and awkwardness, since he has struggled with a lack of friends.

However, Shiego is extremely understanding and compassionate. He never holds any grudges or resentment towards those trying to kill him. Shiego also tries to reason with his opponents and enemies first and always, from bullies to people that destroyed the city. His own powerset includes strong telekinesis, energy absorption, energy transferrence, and more, depending on his emotional state.

5) Crona (Soul Eater)

Crona from the shounen anime Soul Eater is a tragic story about a kid simply being born to become a weapon. As a result of their abusive mother, Medusa Gorgon, training them to be a weapon and nothing else, they became entirely dependent on her and exhibited multiple symptoms of mental illness and trauma. Crona doesn't like fighting at all, and will often shut down.

Crona unfortunately has no sense of morality and is subject to signs of insanity and aggression at random moments, thanks to their horrid upbringing. When Crona does fight, their abilities are quite ferocious. Crona is an adept swordsman, moreso than Maka Albarn and crazier too for using three blades. The Black Blood in their veins can also be used to make armor and swords, and makes them unable to fear due to their Madness.

5 shounen anime characters that love a good fight

1) Kenpachi Zaraki (Bleach)

A beast of a man from the shounen anime Bleach, Kenpachi Zaraki is one of those fighters that would give everyone else on this list a run for their money. He loves and lives for any kind of conflict and even holds himself back to prolong fights. Kenpachi will usually stop a fight if the opponent is too injured, but will unhesitatingly kill if an opponent refuses to end their fight. He also spends plenty of time trying to find Ichigo so they can settle the score.

That being said, Kenpachi isn't some battle crazed barbarian. His relationship with his lieutenant Yachiru is a great father-daughter relationship and he strongly believes that fun comes before work. He likewise holds great respect for those that can best him in fights like Unohana and Ichigo.

2) Might Guy (Naruto)

The Power of Youth is strong within Konoha's Noble Green Beast! With eyebrows that are bushier than Rock Lee's and a bowl cut to match, shounen anime Taijutsu expert Might Guy is incredibly driven, committed, and always seeks a challenge. He is a rather well-built and confident fighter who smirks even when losing.

This martial artist's capabilities in the shounen anime Naruto are illustrated as being one that relies mainly on physical strikes and using nunchaku to smash through rock. Despite this seeming disadvantage, Guy has gone up against and beaten the shark-like Akatsuki member Kisame, opened all Eight Gates and nearly defeated Madara Uchiha with them, and has been praised for being unrivaled in physical combat.

3) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Being an iconic shounen anime character from Dragon Ball Z, Goku is a fighter who cannot resist a strong opponent and will actively seek out fights even if it kills him. From being excited to fight Maijin Buu, Cell, Jiren and others, Goku has usually gotten himself into trouble for being so excited.

Though Goku can destroy a planet and the universe if pressed, he doesn't like to tap into those powers unless a fight is not going in his favor. He also has a habit of giving opponents senzu beans or time to heal so that he can enjoy the fight.

4) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

The formally #4 of the powerful Phantom Troupe, Hisoka Morow in the shounen anime Hunter X Hunter is always searching for stronger opponents and spares those with great potential including Gon and Killua. A self-serving man, he is always doing things that'll pleasure or benefit him. Hisoka is essentially a murderous sociopath, as he moves from things easily, though he only kills people in his way or those he deems worthy, since all he cares about is a good challenge.

To that end, he has vowed to kill all the members of the Phantom Troupe after being defeated by them. Aside from strength to rip off a head with one hand, and speed enough to stop bullet fast coins, Hisoka can use playing cards as razor sharp, quick projectiles and is also a Nen specialist in transmutation and conjuring. Hisoka's nen powers can effectively make his aura elastic with Bungee Gum, providing a good defense and offense with elastic weapons.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

As one of the main Titan shifters in the shounen anime Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager had a death wish to settle with the Titans and would broker no argument. After seeing his mother die via the Smiling Titan sparked his rage and frustration, he embarked upon a brutal training regime, after which he awoke the Attack Titan's power and has lived to fight ever since.

Ironically, this resulted in stagnation, as the situation on Paradis Island became much more complicated than what he had anticipated. Despite wanting to fight and kill the Titans, when Annie was revealed to be one, followed by Reiner and Betholdt and then the truth about Marley was revealed - it broke him completely, which did not lead to good things when the war escalated.

