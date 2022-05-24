10 most popular characters in Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 took the anime industry by storm when it first aired during the Summer 2016 anime season. With that, much of the cast of Mob Psycho 100 have become fan favorites within the anime community.

Many of these characters are espers, but some are not. Instead, the non-espers use their amazing inherent qualities to pull the attention of fans off the main characters and onto themselves, causing people to become their fans.

Note: This list is based on the number of favorites on MyAnimeList for each character. It also contains major spoilers for the Mob Psycho 100 anime.

10 characters from Mob Psycho 100 that fans seem to love the most

1) Arataka Reigen

Arataka Reigan claims to be a psychic yet has not demonstrated the ability to use psychic powers. He is both Mob's mentor and boss and always tries his best to help Mob when he finds himself in trouble.

On MyAnimeList, Reigen is the most popular Mob Psycho 100 character with 28,193 favorites. Many fans love him for the guidance he gives Mob and the comedic relief he provides during intense battles.

2) Shigeo Kageyama

Shigeo Kageyama, typically referred to as Mob, is the titular protagonist of the Mob Psycho 100 series. He is a socially awkward middle school-aged kid with psychic powers and uses them to complete the jobs Reigen assigns him with.

Mob's psychic abilities are linked to his emotional state. Strong negative emotions such as anger and sadness can cause him to harm those he cares about, so he makes sure to use his powers carefully.

On MyAnimeList, Mob has 20,059 favorites, which makes him below Reigen by about 8,000. There is quite a large gap between Mob and Reigen, but it makes sense since some people find Mob to be a feeble character.

3) Ekubo

Ekubo was one of Mob's earliest opponents and now one of his closest friends. He is an evil spirit who aims to become God one day but is currently working as Mob's spiritual advisor. Despite being an evil spirit, he gives Mob advice on how to deal with certain spiritual situations.

On MyAnimeList, Ekubo has received 1,014 favorites. Although this number is much lower than either Mob or Reigen, he is still one of the most popular characters in Mob Psycho 100. This is perhaps due to his inherently funny character and cool powers.

4) Teruki Hanazawa

Teruki Hanazawa is a friend of Mob's but was once his enemy. Due to not knowing an esper before meeting Mob, Teruki grossly overestimated his powers and had a self-important attitude. This caused him to be introduced as an antagonist as his views clashed with Mob's. However, Mob was able to show the error in his thinking and humbled him. This caused the two to become close friends.

About 768 MyAnimeList members have indicated that Teruki is a favorite of theirs. This number may not be as high as the rest, but it secures his spot as number four on this list.

5) Ritsu Kageyama

Ritsu Kageyama is the younger brother of Mob and is a psychic as well. In his middle school, he serves as a member of the student council and is amazing in academics and extracurricular activities. He looks up to Mob greatly, and although his powers are not as great as his older brother's, he is willing to work hard to become stronger.

On MyAnimeList, 416 members have named him as a favorite anime character. As one of the main characters in Mob Psycho 100, it makes sense for Ritsu to be in the top five most popular characters in the anime.

6) Musashi Gouda

Musashi Gouda is the president of the Body Improvement Club in Mob Psycho 100, and despite his intimidating appearance, he is a kind person who many underclassmen look up to. He goes out of his way to support those he sees to be struggling and has made it a goal of his to protect the ones he cares about.

On MyAnimeList, Gouda is a favorite character of 362 members. His kind character is definitely what makes him a fan favorite.

7) Tome Kurata

Tome Kurata is a supporting character in the Mob Psycho 100 anime and a member of the Telepathy Club. Her goal is to harness the full power of the mind and communicate with extraterrestrial beings. Despite being incredibly ambitious, Tome and her club mates typically sit around eating chips and playing video games instead.

MyAnimeList has her as a favorite character for 127 members. Her relatable personality and ambitious goals make fans love her character even more.

8) Shou Suzuki

Shou Suzuki is another supporting character and a decently powerful esper. He is a character firmly determined to bring his father, the leader of Claw, to justice by using his own strength.

Although he is nowhere near as powerful as his dad, Shou's bravery and determination are highly commendable, so it is no surprise that 94 people have him as a favorite character on MyAnimeList.

9) Tenga Onigawara

Tenga Onigawara is one of the most feared students at Salt Middle School as he is the leader of the school's Bancho group. He tends to start fights with groups at other schools to spread his influence but ends up failing. Despite his short-tempered nature and reliance on fighting, Tenga has an amazing personality deep down.

The delinquent persona he adopted is quite popular amongst anime fans. This is definitely one of the reasons why 57 MyAnimeList members have him as a favorite despite not having that much screentime compared to many other characters.

Ichi Mezato is a second-year student at Salt Middle School and a member of the News Club. She has the heart of a journalist as she is always out gathering information for the school's newspaper and sometimes putting her own safety at risk. With her wit, intuition, and perceptiveness, she was able to quickly deduce that Mob has psychic power despite him keeping them a secret.

She may only have 20 members on MyAnimeList who view her as a favorite character, but she is definitely an amazing character. As long as she gets more screen time, more people will begin to view her as a favorite.

Edited by Shaheen Banu