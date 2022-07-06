Trigun Stampede anime announced: Cast, staff and new trailer revealed at Anime Expo

Trigun Stampede is the new anime adaptation recently announced at Anime Expo on Saturday, and fans seem to be quite excited about this. However, this adaptation will be slightly different, and fans don’t know what to expect from the series. Fans can expect Trigun Stampede to be released sometime in 2023, and they can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Fans had a bit of a mixed reaction after viewing the new trailer that was shared on the day they announced the new anime adaptation. Here’s what we know about the upcoming anime adaptation, Trigun Stampede, and let’s take a look at the new trailer that was announced at Anime Expo.

Trigun Stampede anime, production team, and cast announced at Anime Expo: Entire series will be CG animated

One of the most important things about this adaptation is that the entire series will be fully CG animated. The studio responsible for the animation of the series is Studio Orange, which has worked on series like BEASTARS and Godzilla Singular Point.

CG animation has not been well-received for various animated series, but it will be interesting to see how the overall execution turns out to be. Fans might seem a little skeptical, but the trailer is quite promising, and fans of the manga series hope that Trigun Stampede doesn’t disappoint them.

Kenji Mutou will be the director of the series. He has an impressive portfolio and has worked on series like Cavity Express and BEASTARS. Kouji Tajima has been given the position of concept designer. He will also be responsible for the concept character designs as well. He was the character designer for GANTZ:O (movie).

The series also announced some of the voice actors for Trigun Stampede. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be playing the main character, Vash the Stampede. He is a famous voice actor who has lent his voice to characters like Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer, Soma from Food Wars, Yona from Fire Force, and Yosetsu Awase from My Hero Academia.

Junya Ikeda will be playing the role of Knives Millions from the series. He has played roles like Takashi Yoshizawa from After Rain. Tomoyo Kurosawa will be playing the role of Young Vash, and she has played roles like Mahoro from My Hero Academia and Aiko from FLCL Progressive.

Yumiri Hanamori will be playing Young Knives who has voiced Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya Sama: Love Is War. With an impressive cast and a talented team, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this series.

