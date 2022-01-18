Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is finally out for PC, Xbox One, and Game Pass 

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is finally live for PC via Steam, Xbox One, as well as the Microsoft Store and Game Pass.

The publisher Spike Chunsoft initially announced the title for other platforms earlier last year, and the Anniversary Edition has now made its way to Windows devices.

Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition was first released for Android devices via the Google Playstore as well as for iOS via the Apple store on May 21, 2022. The title eventually made its way to the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2021, starting with Japan, and then to other regions.

Spike Chunsoft has talked about bringing the Anniversary Edition of the inaugural title of the franchise to other platforms, and it’s today that the edition finally gets its official launch on Microsoft devices.

Features and content in the Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is the first entry in the video game series which is essentially a "visual novel adventure" released in 2010.

In the game, players will be trapped in a school-turned-prison, where all the students are murdering each other one by one. Players will be required to investigate each of the incidents, search for clues, talk to classmates, and sway them to their side in each investigation.

There is a good deal of tact that players will need to employ in the game, as their ultimate goal is to solve the mystery and find out who the murderous little bear named Nonomuma actually is.

A great deal of wordplay and jousting will be involved, and the Anniversary Edition will come with additional content.

From Intimacy to Character and Ultimate galleries, the owners of the Anniversary Edition will be able to get their hands on a lot of promotional illustrations of characters, replayable events, and character sprites.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is priced at $14.99 on all platforms.

