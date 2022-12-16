Spy Classroom: Release date, trailer, cast, theme song, and more

Takemachi and Tomari’s popular action-comedy light novel series, Spy Classroom, also known as Spy Room, is one of the most eagerly awaited anime adaptations to be aired. Fujimi Shobo serialized the light novel series under its Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint on January 18, 2020. As of October 20, 2022, eight volumes of the main series and two short stories have been released.

Later, the light novel series inspired a manga adaptation by the Media Factory, and the chapters got serialized in Monthly Comic Alive Magazine. Spy Classrrom’s anime adaptation was announced at the Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022. Studio Feel has taken the responsibility of animating the series with director Keiichiro Kawaguchi.

Everything to know about Spy Classroom

Release date and where it will be streamed

Spy Classroom is making its debut on A-TX on January 5, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST and later on other broadcasting channels, such as Tokyo MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. At Anime NYC 2022, Hidive announced to stream Spy Classroom while announcing its Winter 2023 simulcast series lineup.

On December 14, 2022, apart from dropping a new trailer and a key visual, the anime revealed the opening theme song, “Toka,” by nonoc. The ending theme song for the series is yet to be announced.

Here’s how Yen Press describes the plot of Spy Classroom:

"Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure."

It continues:

"However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!"

The recently announced main cast of Spy Classroom includes:

Lily: Sora Amamiya (Aqua in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!/Ichinose Chizuru in Rent-a-Girlfriend)

(Aqua in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!/Ichinose Chizuru in Rent-a-Girlfriend) Klaus: Yuichiro Umehara (Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy/Weather Report in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

(Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy/Weather Report in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) Grete: Miku Itō (Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets/ Kokkoro in Princess Connect! Re:Dive)

(Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets/ Kokkoro in Princess Connect! Re:Dive) Sibylla: Nao Tōyama (Elf in Goblin Slayer/Rin Shima in Laid-Back Camp)

(Elf in Goblin Slayer/Rin Shima in Laid-Back Camp) Monika: Aoi Yūki (Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend/Diane in Seven Deadly Sins)

(Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend/Diane in Seven Deadly Sins) Thea: Sumire Uesaka (Nagatoro Hayase in Don't Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro/Lum in Urusei Yatsura 2022)

(Nagatoro Hayase in Don't Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro/Lum in Urusei Yatsura 2022) Sara: Ayane Sakura (Uraraka Ochaco in My Hero Academy/Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan)

(Uraraka Ochaco in My Hero Academy/Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan) Annett: Tomori Kusunoki (Makima in Chainsaw Man/Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu To end the day on at little positive note regarding LN adaptations tomorrow there will be a Spy Classroom stream at 20:00 JST with more info. Its also a very good and praised light novel with a Spy theme. Saying too much may spoil the fun. I'm curious how it will go. To end the day on at little positive note regarding LN adaptations tomorrow there will be a Spy Classroom stream at 20:00 JST with more info. Its also a very good and praised light novel with a Spy theme. Saying too much may spoil the fun. I'm curious how it will go. https://t.co/mNjpyp1B20

The anime will hold an advanced screening of the re-edited version of the first three episodes titled MISSION “Hanazono” (Flower Garden) at EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo on December 24.

After the screening event, Sora Amamiya, Miku Itō, and Nao Tōyama will hold a cast talk. They will reveal additional details concerning the anime and answer the queries regarding their characters. KADOKAWA will be live streaming the series' first episode on its YouTube channel on the same day.

